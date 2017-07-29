FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Lucky Whitehead is eager to put his time in Dallas behind him and embrace his fresh start with the Jets.

Just days after a surprising case of mistaken identity led to his abrupt dismissal from the Cowboys, Whitehead still seemed stunned by the whole ordeal.

“It’s been crazy. A lot’s been going on. I’m just happy to get an opportunity,” the 5-9 wide receiver/kick returner said Saturday, after competing his first training camp practice with his new team.

Whitehead was cut by the Cowboys on Tuesday after an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court was issued following a shoplifting incident last month. The Prince William County (Virginia) Police Department later released a statement clearing Whitehead, saying the man who was arrested for shoplifting on June 22 gave his name as Lucky Whitehead.

But the damage had been done.

“It was very confusing,” said Whitehead, who was claimed by the Jets on Wednesday. “I came off the field (at Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California) and found out I had an arrest warrant I didn’t know about. And it was kind of shocking with the whole release thing. That whole situation, I was just trying to figure out what was going on and clear my name. It was kind of twisted . . . Like I said, it was a shock to me.”

Though he said he’s “happy to be here” with the Jets, he made it clear he didn’t get a thorough explanation from the Cowboys, who cited a pattern of questionable behavior to justify their decision.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I don’t think I really got an explanation,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate situation.”