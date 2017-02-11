NHL Ottawa Senators | Recap: NYI 0, OTT 3
advertisement | advertise on newsday
Craig Anderson turned aside 33 shots to record a shutout in his first game back from leave, leading the Senators to a win against the Islanders
The legend of Fedor's sweater Ice Climbing: A Puzzle-Solving Adrenaline Rush Yankees' youth movement take BP at spring training NBA highlights: Grizzlies 112, Nets 103 NHL highlights: Rangers 3, Blue Jackets 2 Collins knows key to Mets' season is staying healthy Mike Francesa's final Mohegan Sun show with WFAN 360-degree video of the Suffolk wrestling championships NHL Colorado Avalanche | Recap: COL 1, NYI 5 Syndergaard: 'I'm here to answer the call' Junior Islanders try to net a win in Quebec NBA highlights: Knicks 94, Spurs 90
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.