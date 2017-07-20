Subscribe
    Notable gay athletes

    July 20, 2017 4:11 PM

    Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, a Long Island native, came out as gay in an espnW article on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Here's a look at some of the notable athletes who took a similar step, either during or after their pro careers.

