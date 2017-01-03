Notable sports deaths in 2017
A look at those athletes, coaches and sports personalities we lost in 2017.
Ron Smith(Credit: Twitter.com/NYRangers)
Ron Smith, a longtime NHL assistant coach and the 25th head coach of the New York Rangers, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at age 72.
Jean Vuarnet(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / STAFF)
Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered tragedy with the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, has died, the French Olympic Committee announced on Jan. 2. He was 83.
