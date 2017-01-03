Subscribe
    Jean Vuarnet won the gold medal for France (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / STAFF)

    Jean Vuarnet won the gold medal for France in the downhill at the Winter Olympic Games in Squaw Valley on Feb. 22, 1962.

    Notable sports deaths in 2017

    Updated
    By

    A look at those athletes, coaches and sports personalities we lost in 2017.

    Ron Smith

    Ron Smith, a longtime NHL assistant coach and
    (Credit: Twitter.com/NYRangers)

    Ron Smith, a longtime NHL assistant coach and the 25th head coach of the New York Rangers, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at age 72.

    Jean Vuarnet

    Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / STAFF)

    Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered tragedy with the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, has died, the French Olympic Committee announced on Jan. 2. He was 83.

