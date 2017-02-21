Asian Winter Games 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Japan.
Athletes compete during the women's 1500 meters heat of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo, northern Japan, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
A group of North Koreans root for their compatriots during the men's 1,500m short track preliminary speed skating event of the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Ice Arena in Sapporo, Japan, February 20, 2017.
Choe Un Song of North Korea is reflected on ice during the men's 1500 meters heat of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo, northern Japan, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Nagano Olympics gold medalist Masahiko Harada of Japan runs with the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games at Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, northern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
Visitors walk past a snow scripture depicting Ezomon, the mascot character of the eighth Asian Winter Games, in Sapporo, northern Japan Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The winter games will open Sunday.
Kim Chol Gwang of North Korea competes as fans of the North Korean team chant during the men's 500 meters heat of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo, northern Japan, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
Japan's Takumi Miyazawa crashes in the men's snowboard slalom at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, northern Japan, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
