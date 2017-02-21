Subscribe
    Japan's Takumi Miyazawa crashes in the men's snowboard (Credit: AP / Shuji Kajiyama)

    Japan's Takumi Miyazawa crashes in the men's snowboard slalom at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, northern Japan, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

    Asian Winter Games 2017


    Scenes from the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Japan.

    Athletes compete during the women's 1500 meters heat
    (Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko)

    Athletes compete during the women's 1500 meters heat of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo, northern Japan, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

    A group of North Koreans root for their
    (Credit: EPA / YONHAP)

    A group of North Koreans root for their compatriots during the men's 1,500m short track preliminary speed skating event of the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Ice Arena in Sapporo, Japan, February 20, 2017.

    Choe Un Song of North Korea is reflected
    (Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko)

    Choe Un Song of North Korea is reflected on ice during the men's 1500 meters heat of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo, northern Japan, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

    Nagano Olympics gold medalist Masahiko Harada of Japan
    (Credit: AP / Shuji Kajiyama)

    Nagano Olympics gold medalist Masahiko Harada of Japan runs with the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games at Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, northern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    Visitors walk past a snow scripture depicting Ezomon,
    (Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko)

    Visitors walk past a snow scripture depicting Ezomon, the mascot character of the eighth Asian Winter Games, in Sapporo, northern Japan Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The winter games will open Sunday.

    Kim Chol Gwang of North Korea competes as
    (Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko)

    Kim Chol Gwang of North Korea competes as fans of the North Korean team chant during the men's 500 meters heat of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo, northern Japan, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

    Japan's Takumi Miyazawa crashes in the men's snowboard
    (Credit: AP / Shuji Kajiyama)

    Japan's Takumi Miyazawa crashes in the men's snowboard slalom at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, northern Japan, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

