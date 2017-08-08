Aug. 8, 1992: Dream Team wins Olympic gold
It never was a question as to whether or not Team USA would win gold in Olympic men's basketball at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona. The only question was how big would the scoring margin be. The "Dream Team" was composed of 11 NBA players and one future NBA player. It was the first time the professionals were allowed to compete for Team USA.
The Dream Team, which included 11 future Hall of Famers, won by an average of 44 points in their eight games. The Americans, led by Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing (to name a few), never scored less than 103 points.
In the gold medal game on Aug. 8, 1992, the Dream Team beat Croatia, 117-85. That 32-point margin was the closest any team came to beating the U.S. that year.
The USA's Charles Barkley (14) goes to the hoop against Croatia's Zan Tabak (10) and Dino Radjo during the first half of the gold medal basketball game at the XXV Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Saturday, August 8, 1992.
The USA's Patrick Ewing rips a rebound away from Croatia's Stojko Vrankovic during the first half of the gold medal basketball game at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Aug. 8, 1992.
USA's Earvin "Magic" Johnson, right, and Michael Jordan shake hands near the end of their 117-85 win over Croatia in the gold medal game in men's basketball at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona. Head coach Chuck Daly, left, and his assistant coaches Mike Krzyzewski, second left, and Lenny Wilkens, center, look on.
USA's Michael Jordan (9), Patrick Ewing (6) and Scottie Pippen (8) cheer on teammates during gold medal basketball game against Croatia in Barcelona Saturday.
U.S. basketball player Earvin Magic Johnson screams as he lifts the American flag just after receiving his gold medal, Aug. 8, 1992, Barcelona, Spain.
USA's Earvin Johnson, top, and Charles Barkley bear-hug during the gold medal ceremony Saturday night in Barcelona, August 8, 1992. USA won the game against Croatia 117-85.
USA's Earvin "Magic" Johnson rejoices with his gold medal after beating Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game in men's basketball at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona.
From left the USA's John Stockton, Chris Mullin, and Charles Barkley rejoice with their gold medals after beating Croatia, 117-85 in Olympics basketball in Barcelona Saturday, Aug. 8, 1992.
The USA's Scottie Pippen, left, with Michael Jordan, center, and Clyde Drexler, pose with their gold medals after beating Croatia 117-85 in Olympic basketball at Barcelona, Aug. 8, 1992.
Members of the USA basketball team pose with their gold medals Aug. 8, 1992 at Barcelona, Spain, after defeating Croatia, 117-85 to claim the Olympic victory.
