Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 72° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    OlympicsSports

    Aug. 8, 1992: Dream Team wins Olympic gold

    Updated
    By

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    It never was a question as to whether or not Team USA would win gold in Olympic men's basketball at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona. The only question was how big would the scoring margin be. The "Dream Team" was composed of 11 NBA players and one future NBA player. It was the first time the professionals were allowed to compete for Team USA.

    The Dream Team, which included 11 future Hall of Famers, won by an average of 44 points in their eight games. The Americans, led by Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing (to name a few), never scored less than 103 points.

    In the gold medal game on Aug. 8, 1992, the Dream Team beat Croatia, 117-85. That 32-point margin was the closest any team came to beating the U.S. that year.

    The USA's Charles Barkley (14) goes to the
    (Credit: AP / John Gaps)

    The USA's Charles Barkley (14) goes to the hoop against Croatia's Zan Tabak (10) and Dino Radjo during the first half of the gold medal basketball game at the XXV Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Saturday, August 8, 1992.

    The USA's Patrick Ewing rips a rebound away
    (Credit: AP / John Gaps III)

    The USA's Patrick Ewing rips a rebound away from Croatia's Stojko Vrankovic during the first half of the gold medal basketball game at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Aug. 8, 1992.

    USA's Earvin
    (Credit: AP / John Gaps)

    USA's Earvin "Magic" Johnson, right, and Michael Jordan shake hands near the end of their 117-85 win over Croatia in the gold medal game in men's basketball at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona. Head coach Chuck Daly, left, and his assistant coaches Mike Krzyzewski, second left, and Lenny Wilkens, center, look on.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    USA's Michael Jordan (9), Patrick Ewing (6) and
    (Credit: AP / John Gaps)

    USA's Michael Jordan (9), Patrick Ewing (6) and Scottie Pippen (8) cheer on teammates during gold medal basketball game against Croatia in Barcelona Saturday.

    U.S. basketball player Earvin Magic Johnson screams as
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Lenny Ignelzi)

    U.S. basketball player Earvin Magic Johnson screams as he lifts the American flag just after receiving his gold medal, Aug. 8, 1992, Barcelona, Spain.

    USA's Earvin Johnson, top, and Charles Barkley bear-hug
    (Credit: AP / Susan Ragan)

    USA's Earvin Johnson, top, and Charles Barkley bear-hug during the gold medal ceremony Saturday night in Barcelona, August 8, 1992. USA won the game against Croatia 117-85.

    USA's Earvin
    (Credit: AP / Susan Ragan)

    USA's Earvin "Magic" Johnson rejoices with his gold medal after beating Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game in men's basketball at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

    From left the USA's John Stockton, Chris Mullin,
    (Credit: AP / John Gaps III)

    From left the USA's John Stockton, Chris Mullin, and Charles Barkley rejoice with their gold medals after beating Croatia, 117-85 in Olympics basketball in Barcelona Saturday, Aug. 8, 1992.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The USA's Scottie Pippen, left, with Michael Jordan,
    (Credit: AP / SUSAN RAGAN)

    The USA's Scottie Pippen, left, with Michael Jordan, center, and Clyde Drexler, pose with their gold medals after beating Croatia 117-85 in Olympic basketball at Barcelona, Aug. 8, 1992.

    Members of the USA basketball team pose with
    (Credit: AP)

    Members of the USA basketball team pose with their gold medals Aug. 8, 1992 at Barcelona, Spain, after defeating Croatia, 117-85 to claim the Olympic victory.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK