AVP beach volleyball in NYC: Where East and West converge
June 8, 2017 marked the AVP tournament's third stop of its eight city tour: New York. Professional beach volleyball players from across the globe came to New York City for the AVP's latest tour stop. The tournament began Thursday, June 8, and runs through the weekend. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
