HIGHLIGHTS Mike Tirico is NBC’s new Olympics host

Costas will also reduce overall role at NBC

NBC Sports announced on Thursday that Bob Costas no longer will host its Olympics coverage, beginning with next year’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and will be replaced by Mike Tirico.

“It just felt to me like the right time and it’s felt like the right time for a while,” Costas told The New York Times in an interview earlier this week timed to coincide with NBC’s announcement on the “Today” show Thursday morning.

“This was a good time to step away, while I could still do it,” he said.

Costas, 64, who grew up in Commack, hosted late-night coverage for NBC from South Korea in 1988 and became the lead host in 1992 in Barcelona.

Tirico, who came to NBC last year after a long run at ESPN, widely was assumed to be the heir apparent for the Olympics job when Costas was ready to step down. Costas hinted before last summer’s Games in Rio that he was nearing that point.

NBC has the rights to every Olympics through 2032.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

As prominent as the role of host is, the amount of actual on-air time that Costas has had in recent Olympiads has been severely limited by the tightly formatted prime time show.

Costas not only is giving up his Olympics job, but is cutting back in other areas. He no longer will host “Football Night in America” and in general will have a far more limited role at the network.

Costas is scheduled to host next year’s Super Bowl for NBC while Tirico is busy preparing for the Games in Korea.

Mark Lazarus, NBC Sports’ chairman, told Sports Business Daily, “He’ll have an on-going role around our big and iconic events. But in terms of day-to-day, he’s taking a step back as he heads towards slowing down his trajectory with us.”

Tirico, 50, was the first recipient of the annual scholarship named for Costas at Syracuse University.

“Someone who I grew up idolizing,’’ Tirico said of Costas on “Today.” “I went to Syracuse in large part for college because Bob did. I received a Bob Costas scholarship 30 years ago.”

Costas long has cited Muhammad Ali lighting the torch in Atlanta in 1996 as his favorite Olympic moment.

“When he stepped out of the shadows and Janet Evans handed him that torch and you saw him trembling that way, somehow even in that condition, he was just as charismatic and magnetic as he’d ever been,” Costas said on “Today.”