Feb. 24, 1980: USA beats Finland for Olympic hockey gold
Two days after beating the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice," the Americans played in the gold medal game at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.
Team USA beat Finland, 4-2, by coming from behind with three goals in the third period to win the gold. Phil Verchota, Robby McClanahan and Mark Johnson each scored in the third to give the Americans their first gold medal in hockey since 1960.
Finland's Hannu Koskinen, 21, gives USA's Mike Eruzione some negative help with his stick in Lake Placid, New York, Feb. 24, 1980 as Eruzione makes a shot on goal. Blocking the puck, just above the top of the goal, is Finland's Jorma Valtonen.
U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale, center, reacts by putting both hands to his face as he watches the USA hockey team play in the final game against Finland at the Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., Feb. 24, 1980. At left, in turtleneck, is Lake Placid Olympic Organizing Committee President J. Bernard Fell. At right is OOC Executive Director Petr Spurney. U.S. won the gold medal.
USA's Philip Verchota, 27, works to get the puck as Finland's Hannu Haapalainen, left, and Lasse Litma, right, try to get it back in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Feb. 24, 1980.
ADVERTISEMENT
USA's Robert McClanahan, left, watches Finland's Jorma Valtonen roll on the ice in the third period of the USA vs. Finland Olympic hockey game in Lake Placid, New York, Feb. 24, 1980. McClanahan just put the third goal past the goalie.
Robert McClanahan (24) of Team USA sends the puck past Finland's goalie Jorma Valtonen to score in third period Olympic hockey action at the XIII Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., Feb. 24, 1980. Team USA defeated Finland, 4-2, to win the Olympic gold medal.
Finland's Jari Kurri, 17, and USA's David Christian exchange blows during the first period of their Olympic game in Lake Placid, New York, Feb. 24, 1980.
Mark Johnson of Team USA stands over Finland's goalie Jorma Valtonen after he put USA's fourth goal in the net at the XIII Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., Feb. 24, 1980. Team USA defeated Finland, 4-2, to win the Olympic gold medal.
Eric Strobel and USA goaltender James Craig hug each other in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Feb. 24,1980 after USA beat Finland 4-2.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Strobel and USA goaltender James Craig hug each other Sunday, Feb.24,1980 after USA beat Finland 4-2 in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Finland's Lasse Litna, lower left, skates away from center ice in Lake Placid, New York, Feb. 24, 1980 as the remainder of the Finland team begins to line up to shake the hands of the USA team. The USA beat Finland 4-2 to win the Olympic gold. It is the first time the USA team won the gold medal since 1960.
USA's goalie James Craig, Mark Johnson, and one fan react to the 4-2 win by the USA over Finland in Lake Placid, N.Y. on Feb. 24, 1980 during the Olympic winter games.
Team USA members celebrate their 4-2 victory over Finland in the gold medal game at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y., Feb. 24, 1980.
In this Feb. 24, 1980, file photo, Jim Craig, goalie for the USA Olympic hockey team, holds the American flag on the ice rink after defeating Finland at the XIII Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fans of the U.S. ice hockey team whoop it up outside the stadium in Lake Placid, N.Y., Feb. 24, 1980, after the American team defeated Finland, 3-2, to win its first Olympic hockey gold medal since 1960. (AP Photo)
Craig Patrick, USA assistant hockey coach, is hugged by three team members, Sunday, Feb. 24, 1980 in Lake Placid, New York, while a fan waves an American flag after the USA hockey team won the Olympic gold by beating Finland, 4-2.
Fans and USA hockey team members react to the 4-2 win over Finland during the Olympic games in Lake Placid, N.Y. on Feb. 24, 1980.
Members of the USA ice hockey team stand on ice in the arena in Lake Placid, N.Y., Feb. 24, 1980 hands across their chests during the playing of the National Anthem at awards ceremonies. The American team won the gold medal in Olympic ice hockey, the first time since 1960.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.