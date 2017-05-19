World Surfing Games 2017
The 2017 ISA World Surfing Games brings together surfers from more than 40 countries to Biarritz in southwestern France through May 28. This is the third time the event has taken place in France, after Biarritz in 1980 and Lacanau in 1992. Surfing was approved for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Surfers from the Chinese team take part in a training session on May 19, 2027 in Biarritz, southwestern France, on the eve of the start of the 2017 ISA World Surfing Games.
