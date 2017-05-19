Subscribe
    The 2017 ISA World Surfing Games brings together surfers from more than 40 countries to Biarritz in southwestern France through May 28. This is the third time the event has taken place in France, after Biarritz in 1980 and Lacanau in 1992. Surfing was approved for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

    Surfers from the Chinese team take part in
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FRANCK FIFE)

    Surfers from the Chinese team take part in a training session on May 19, 2027 in Biarritz, southwestern France, on the eve of the start of the 2017 ISA World Surfing Games.

    A surfer takes part in a training session
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FRANCK FIFE)

    A surfer takes part in a training session on May 19, 2027 in Biarritz, southwestern France, on the eve of the start of the 2017 ISA World Surfing Games.

    Surfers take part in a training session on
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FRANCK FIFE)

    Surfers take part in a training session on May 19, 2027 in Biarritz, southwestern France, on the eve of the start of the 2017 ISA World Surfing Games.

