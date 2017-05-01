U.S. skier Julia Mancuso added a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. She had won two silver medals at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and a gold medal at the 2006 Games in Turin.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 29: Alpine skier Julia Mancuso poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 29, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 29: Alpine skier Julia Mancuso poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 29, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 29: Alpine skier Julia Mancuso poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 29, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 29: Alpine skier Julia Mancuso poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 29, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Alpine skier Julia Mancuso poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 29, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) Bronze medalist Julia Mancuso of the United States celebrates during the flower ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined on day three of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center on Feb. 10, 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger) (Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger) Julia Mancuso of the United States in action during the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Slalom on day three of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center on Feb. 10, 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) Bronze medalist Julia Mancuso of the United States celebrates after the flower ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined on day three of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center on Feb. 10, 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Clive Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / Clive Rose) Julia Mancuso of the United States inspects the course ahead of the Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Slalom on day three of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center on Feb. 10, 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

(Credit: AP Photo Marco Trovati) (Credit: AP Photo Marco Trovati) Julia Mancuso, of the United States, competes during an alpine ski World Cup women's downhill, in Altenmarkt Zauchensee, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 11 , 2013. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

(Credit: Getty ALEXANDER KLEIN) (Credit: Getty ALEXANDER KLEIN) Julia Mancuso from the US practices during the women's downhill training session as part of the FIS World Cup held in Altenmarkt Zauchensee on January 9, 2014. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEINALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom) ALTENMARKT/ZAUCHENSEE, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 11: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 11, 2014 in Altenmarkt/Zauchensee, Austria. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty ALEXANDER KLEIN) (Credit: Getty ALEXANDER KLEIN) Julia Mancuso from the US reacts in the finish area after competing in the Women's downhill race as part of the FIS World Cup held in Altenmarkt Zauchensee on January 11, 2014. Austria's Elisabeth Goergl won the women's downhill on home snow in Altenmarkt on Saturday, nabbing her first World Cup win in two years and her second only in the discipline. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEINALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty ALEXANDER KLEIN) (Credit: Getty ALEXANDER KLEIN) Julia Mancuso from the US competes duirng the Women's Super Combined Super G race as part of the Super Combined event of the FIS World Cup held in Altenmarkt Zauchensee on January 12, 2014. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEINALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom) ALTENMARKT/ZAUCHENSEE, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 11: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 11, 2014 in Altenmarkt/Zauchensee, Austria. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo Matthias Schrader) (Credit: AP Photo Matthias Schrader) United States' Julia Mancuso smiles after the women's downhill training at the Alpine skiing world championships in Schladming, Austria, Thursday, Feb.7,2013. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

(Credit: AP Photo Kerstin Joensson) (Credit: AP Photo Kerstin Joensson) United States' Julia Mancuso reacts during the women's downhill training at the Alpine skiing world championships in Schladming, Austria, Thursday, Feb.7,2013. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

(Credit: AP Photo Matthias Schrader) (Credit: AP Photo Matthias Schrader) United States' Julia�Mancuso smiles after the downhill portion of the women's super-combined at the Alpine skiing world championships in Schladming, Austria, Friday, Feb.8,2013. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

(Credit: AP Photo Kerstin Joensson) (Credit: AP Photo Kerstin Joensson) United States' Julia Mancuso smiles during the women's downhill training at the Alpine skiing world championships in Schladming, Austria, Thursday, Feb.7,2013. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

(Credit: AP Photo Luca Bruno) (Credit: AP Photo Luca Bruno) Julia Mancuso, of the United States, opens his arms during the medal ceremony for the women's downhill, at the Alpine skiing world championships in Schladming, Austria, Sunday, Feb.10, 2013. Mancuso finished in fifth place. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(Credit: Getty Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom) MERIBEL, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 22: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill Training on February 22, 2013 in Meribel, France. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom)

(Credit: AP Photo Enrico Schiavi) (Credit: AP Photo Enrico Schiavi) Julia Mancuso, of the United States, speeds down the course on her way to clock the third fastest time during a training session for an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Meribel, France, Friday, Feb. 22 , 2013. (AP Photo/Enrico Schiavi)

(Credit: Getty Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom) MERIBEL, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Super Combined on February 24, 2013 in Meribel, France. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo Marco Trovati) (Credit: AP Photo Marco Trovati) Julia Mancuso, of the United States, speeds down the course in an alpine ski World Cup women's downhill race, in Meribel, France, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

(Credit: AP Photo Marco Trovati) (Credit: AP Photo Marco Trovati) Julia Mancuso, of the United States, right, and Slovenia's Tina Maze celebrate tying for second place in an alpine ski, women's World Cup super G, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Friday, March 1, 2013. (AP Photo/ Marco Trovati)

(Credit: Getty Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - MARCH 01: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA takes 2nd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's SuperG on March 01, 2013 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - MARCH 01: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA takes 2nd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's SuperG on March 01, 2013 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - MARCH 01: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA takes 2nd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's SuperG on March 01, 2013 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Julia Mancuso takes 2nd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Germany. (March 1, 2013)

(Credit: Getty/BILL HALLIWELL) (Credit: Getty/BILL HALLIWELL) US skier Julia Mancuso reacts after crossing the finish line in the Women's Downhill first training of the FIS Ski World Cup in Lake Louise on November 30, 2010. AFP PHOTO/Bill Halliwell (Photo credit should read BILL HALLIWELL/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/Francis Bompard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Francis Bompard/Agence Zoom) ASPEN, CO - NOVEMBER 28: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on November 28, 2010 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Francis Bompard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/Doug Pensinger) (Credit: Getty/Doug Pensinger) ASPEN, CO - NOVEMBER 27: Julia Mancuso of the USA prepares for the first run of the Giant Slalom during the Audi FIS Women's World Cup Aspen Winternational on November 27, 2010 in Aspen, Colorado. Mancuso went on to finish eighth in the Giant Slalom. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (Credit: AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Ski racer Macarena Simari Birken, left, of Argentina holds her daughter Guadalupe as she talks with U.S. ski racer Julia Mancuso, right, of Squaw Valley, Calif., after training on the race course in Aspen, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 26, 2010. World Cup women ski racers are scheduled to compete in a giant slalom and slalom ski race this weekend in Aspen. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

(Credit: Getty/EMMANUEL DUNAND) (Credit: Getty/EMMANUEL DUNAND) US skier Julia Mancuso celebrates on the winners' podium in the Women's Super G of the FIS Ski World Cup in Lake Louise on December 5, 2010. US skier Lindsey Vonn won the race in a time of 1:20.72, Germany's Maria Riesch placed second and Mancuso finished third. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel Dunand (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 3: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 3, 2010 in Lake Louise, Canada. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Getty/Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom) LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 3: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 3, 2010 in Lake Louise, Canada. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty/BILL HALLIWELL) (Credit: Getty/BILL HALLIWELL) US skier Julia Mancuso gets ready to start in the Women's Downhill second training of the FIS Ski World Cup in Lake Louise, Canada, December 1, 2010. AFP PHOTO/Bill Halliwell (Photo credit should read BILL HALLIWELL/AFP/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) American downhill skiing teammates Julia Mancuso, left, and Lindsey Vonn may not be on the best terms after Vonn's injury on Wednesday forced Mancuso to stop and restart her run.

(Credit: AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) (Credit: AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Julia Mancuso of the United States reacts in the finish area after her first run of the Women's giant slalom was stopped at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010. Mancuso had to halt her first run after Lindsey Vonn crashed. Mancuso was taken back up the course and will start again later. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev)

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) USA's Julia Mancuso reacts in the finish area during the downhill of the Women's Super Combined event at Whistler Creek in the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Juliia Mancuso, of the United States, competes in the downhill portion of the Women's Super Combined event at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia. (Feb. 18, 2010)

(Credit: Los Angeles Times / Wally Skalij) (Credit: Los Angeles Times / Wally Skalij) USA's Julia Mancuso, left, and Lindsey Vonn hold the American flag high as they celebrate their medal wins in the Women's Downhill Wednesday.