BUDAPEST, Hungary - Olympic and world champion Katie Ledecky eased to victory in her heat of the women's 200 freestyle at the world championships, clocking 1:56.27, two tenths of a second slower than world record holder Federica Pellegrini, who finished ahead of home favorite Katinka Hosszu in their heat.

"I knew where I wanted to be," Ledecky said. "The only thing I had to do this morning was get a lane for tonight. Just wanted to go out and win my heat. It didn't really matter what the time was. I knew that would put me in a good position for tonight."

Ledecky, who cruised to a dominating victory in the 400 free and put the U.S. ahead for gold in the 4x100 free relay on Sunday, is facing her most challenging day at the championships. She also has the 1,500 free final later, less than an hour before she returns for the 200 free semifinal.

The American star needs to get her times right outside of the pool, too.

"Just planning it all out, making sure I know where I'm going at all times," Ledecky said. "Lot going on when there's medal ceremonies and warmdown and getting to the ready room. Just all those little things. Try to limit the walking and stay off my feet as much as I can during that whole process."

United States' gold medal winner Katie Ledecky listens to the national anthem during the ceremony for the women's 400-meter final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Photo Credit: AP United States' gold medal winner Katie Ledecky listens to the national anthem during the ceremony for the women's 400-meter final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Photo Credit: AP

Ledecky is pleased with the setup in terms of distance between pool, ready room and practice pool at the purpose-built Duna Arena.

"Yeah, it's pretty good. Just lining it all up beforehand and making sure I can get everywhere I need to go pretty quickly. It's pretty warm upstairs," Ledecky said. "Just tryin' to stay cool and manage it all really well."