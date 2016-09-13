East Northport’s Mikey Brannigan won the gold medal in the 1,500 meters for Team USA at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.
Brannigan, 19, had a winning time of 3:51.73. Brannigan, who is autistic, competed in the T20 category, which is designated for athletes with intellectual impairments.
Brannigan, who went to Northport High School, was named Newsday’s Athlete of the Year for the indoor/outdoor track season in 2015.
