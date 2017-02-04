Mikey Brannigan keeps running past the record book. The Northport native, who won gold last September at the Paralympic Games in Rio, broke the Paralympic 3,000 meter world record at the Armory Track Invitational at The Armory in Manhattan yesterday.

Brannigan, who starred at Northport High School and is autistic, finished in eight minutes, 7.64 seconds, breaking the previous record of 8:44.17, held by Portugal’s Antonio Mariz, a news release said. Brannigan placed sixth in the open-field race. New Jersey’s Morgan Pearson won in 7:49.46.

“This is great for me,” Brannigan, 20, said. “This was my first race of the indoor track season. I wanted to see what kind of shape and fitness I was in. This was very surprising.”

Brannigan continued: “The crowds were cheering me on. ‘Let’s go, let’s go, keep it up, keep it up.’ They were cheering for me the whole way. That really helped me a lot.”

Brannigan will run in the men’s elite mile race at The Millrose Games Saturday at The Armory, the release said.

Brannigan won gold in the 1,500 at the the Paralympics in September in 3:51.73 in the T20 category, which is designed for athletes with intellectual impairments. He is the first American runner with autism to win gold in the 1,500 in the Paralympics, according to NBC news.

Brannigan, who graduated Northport in 2015, still holds four individual Suffolk County High School outdoor records (3,000, 3,200, one mile, and two mile), according to Suffolkxctf.co