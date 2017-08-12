Usain Bolt's final career race

Subscribe
    Usain Bolt pulled up with a leg injury in the final race of his career at the World Championships on Saturday.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 4x100m
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BEN STANSALL)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 4x100m relay athletics event during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt, center, waits to take the
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt, center, waits to take the baton in a Men's 4x100m relay heat during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he sustains sustains
    (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he sustains sustains an injury during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt sustains an injury during the
    (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt sustains an injury during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts after sustaining an injury
    (Credit: EPA / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts after sustaining an injury during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt, left, pulls up injured in
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt, left, pulls up injured in the final of the Men's 4x100m relay during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Usain Bolt of Jamaica falls to the track
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthias Hangst)

    Usain Bolt of Jamaica falls to the track in the Men's 4x100 Relay final during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt falls to the track after
    (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt falls to the track after sustaining an injury during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt falls on the track after
    (Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt falls on the track after suffering an injury in the men's 4x100-meter final during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt lies on the track after
    (Credit: EPA / DIEGO AZUBEL)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt lies on the track after sustaining an injury during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt falls to the track after
    (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt falls to the track after sustaining an injury during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt lies on the track after
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JEWEL SAMAD)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt lies on the track after pulling up injured in the final of the men's 4x100m relay athletics event during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt lies on the track after
    (Credit: EPA / DIEGO AZUBEL)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt lies on the track after sustaining an injury during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt, second right, walks with teammates
    (Credit: AP / Martin Meissner)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt, second right, walks with teammates after he was injured in the Men's 4x100 meters relay final during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt, second right, is surrounded by
    (Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt, second right, is surrounded by his teammates as he leaves the track after suffering an injury, during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships. Aug. 12, 2017.

    Usain Bolt of Jamaica is helped up by
    (Credit: Getty Images / Richard Heathcote)

    Usain Bolt of Jamaica is helped up by teammates after falling in the Men's 4x100 Relay final during the men's 4x100m Relay final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships. Aug. 12, 2017.

    OK