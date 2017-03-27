Women's World Curling Championships 2017
Canada won the 2017 World Women's Curling Championship by beating Russia, 8-3, in the final at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Canada's Lisa Weagle (C) watches the stone as teammates Emma Miskew (L) and Joanne Courtney (R) clear a path during the gold medal match against Russia at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Canada's Joanne Courtney (C) watches the stone during the gold medal match against Russia at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Scotland's Vicki Adams reacts during their bronze medal match against Sweden at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Canada's Rachel Homan releases the stone during the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 final match against Russia at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Canada defeated Russia 8-3 in the final.
Canada's Rachel Homan releases a stone against Sweden during the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 (WWCC) held in Beijing's Capital Gymnasium, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Sweden's Agnes Knochenhauer (L) and Sofia Mabergs (R) sweep as Scotland's Eve Muirhead (C) looks on during their bronze medal match at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Scotland's Anna Sloan (L) and Sweden's Sara McManus sweep during their play-off at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Sweden's Sofia Mabergs waits during the bronze medal match against Scotland at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Spectators of Canada and the Switzerland teams react as they watch the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 (WWCC) in Beijing, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Members of Scotland's team, front to back, Eve Muirhead, Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams, and Lauren Gray warm up before their match against Sweden in the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 in Beijing, China, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Sweden's Sofia Mabergs cleans the stone during the bronze medal match against Scotland at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Canada's Rachel Homan prepares to release the stone during their match against Italy in the CPT World Women's Curling Championship in Beijing, Thursday, March 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Sweden's Anna Hasselborg reacts during their play-off against Scotland at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Scotland's Anna Sloan (L) watches as an official takes measurements during their bronze medal match against Sweden at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Greg BakerGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Canada's Rachel Homan prepares to release the stone during the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 final match against Russia at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Canada defeated Russia 8-3 in the final. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.