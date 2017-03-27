Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 45° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    OlympicsSports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Canada's Rachel Homan releases the stone during the (Credit: AP / Andy Wong)

    Canada's Rachel Homan releases the stone during the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 final match against Russia at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Canada defeated Russia 8-3 in the final.

    Women's World Curling Championships 2017


    Canada won the 2017 World Women's Curling Championship by beating Russia, 8-3, in the final at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, Sunday, March 26, 2017.

    Canada's Lisa Weagle (C) watches the stone as
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GREG BAKER)

    Canada's Lisa Weagle (C) watches the stone as teammates Emma Miskew (L) and Joanne Courtney (R) clear a path during the gold medal match against Russia at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

    Canada's Joanne Courtney (C) watches the stone during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GREG BAKER)

    Canada's Joanne Courtney (C) watches the stone during the gold medal match against Russia at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

    Scotland's Vicki Adams reacts during their bronze medal
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GREG BAKER)

    Scotland's Vicki Adams reacts during their bronze medal match against Sweden at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Canada's Rachel Homan releases the stone during the
    (Credit: AP / Andy Wong)

    Canada's Rachel Homan releases the stone during the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 final match against Russia at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Canada defeated Russia 8-3 in the final.

    Canada's Rachel Homan releases a stone against Sweden
    (Credit: AP / Ng Han Guan)

    Canada's Rachel Homan releases a stone against Sweden during the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 (WWCC) held in Beijing's Capital Gymnasium, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

    Sweden's Agnes Knochenhauer (L) and Sofia Mabergs (R)
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GREG BAKER)

    Sweden's Agnes Knochenhauer (L) and Sofia Mabergs (R) sweep as Scotland's Eve Muirhead (C) looks on during their bronze medal match at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

    Scotland's Anna Sloan (L) and Sweden's Sara McManus
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GREG BAKER)

    Scotland's Anna Sloan (L) and Sweden's Sara McManus sweep during their play-off at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

    Sweden's Sofia Mabergs waits during the bronze medal
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GREG BAKER)

    Sweden's Sofia Mabergs waits during the bronze medal match against Scotland at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Spectators of Canada and the Switzerland teams react
    (Credit: AP / Andy Wong)

    Spectators of Canada and the Switzerland teams react as they watch the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 (WWCC) in Beijing, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

    Members of Scotland's team, front to back, Eve
    (Credit: AP / Mark Schiefelbein)

    Members of Scotland's team, front to back, Eve Muirhead, Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams, and Lauren Gray warm up before their match against Sweden in the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 in Beijing, China, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

    Sweden's Sofia Mabergs cleans the stone during the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GREG BAKER)

    Sweden's Sofia Mabergs cleans the stone during the bronze medal match against Scotland at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

    Canada's Rachel Homan prepares to release the stone
    (Credit: AP / Mark Schiefelbein)

    Canada's Rachel Homan prepares to release the stone during their match against Italy in the CPT World Women's Curling Championship in Beijing, Thursday, March 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

    Sweden's Anna Hasselborg reacts during their play-off against
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GREG BAKER)

    Sweden's Anna Hasselborg reacts during their play-off against Scotland at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKERGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Scotland's Anna Sloan (L) watches as an official
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GREG BAKER)

    Scotland's Anna Sloan (L) watches as an official takes measurements during their bronze medal match against Sweden at the Women's Curling World Championships in Beijing on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Greg BakerGREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

    Canada's Rachel Homan prepares to release the stone
    (Credit: AP / Andy Wong)

    Canada's Rachel Homan prepares to release the stone during the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 final match against Russia at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Canada defeated Russia 8-3 in the final. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.