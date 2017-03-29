Subscribe
    Zijun Li of China in action during Ladies' (Credit: EPA / MAURI RATILAINEN)

    Zijun Li of China in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017.

    World Figure Skating Championships 2017

    Updated

    Scenes from the 2017 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland.

    Judges look on as Russia's Anna Pogorilaya, currently
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHN MACDOUGALL)

    Judges look on as Russia's Anna Pogorilaya, currently ranked fourth, competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

    epa05877289 Rika Hongo of Japan in action during
    (Credit: EPA / MAURI RATILAINEN)

    epa05877289 Rika Hongo of Japan in action during the Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

    The US' Karen Chen, currently ranked fifth, competes
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHN MACDOUGALL)

    The US' Karen Chen, currently ranked fifth, competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

    epa05876712 Helery Halvin of Estonia in action during
    (Credit: EPA / MAURI RATILAINEN)

    epa05876712 Helery Halvin of Estonia in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

    epa05876623 Xiangning Li of China in action during
    (Credit: EPA / Mauri Ratilainen)

    epa05876623 Xiangning Li of China in action during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/Mauri Ratilainen

    Gabrielle Daleman of Canada performs during ladies short
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DANIEL MIHAILESCU)

    Gabrielle Daleman of Canada performs during ladies short program of ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 on March 29, 2017 in Helsinki. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel MIHAILESCUDANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images

    Zijun Li of China in action during Ladies'
    (Credit: EPA / MAURI RATILAINEN)

    Zijun Li of China in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017.

    Russia's Anna Pogorilaya, currently ranked fourth, competes in
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHN MACDOUGALL)

    Russia's Anna Pogorilaya, currently ranked fourth, competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

    epa05877083 Karen Chen of the USA in action
    (Credit: EPA / MAURI RATILAINEN)

    epa05877083 Karen Chen of the USA in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

    epa05877266 Anna Pogorilaya of Russia in action during
    (Credit: EPA / MAURI RATILAINEN)

    epa05877266 Anna Pogorilaya of Russia in action during the Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

    epaselect epa05877134 Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia in action
    (Credit: EPA / MAURI RATILAINEN)

    epaselect epa05877134 Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia in action during the Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

    Japan's Rika Hongo salutes the crowd after competing
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHN MACDOUGALL)

    Japan's Rika Hongo salutes the crowd after competing in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017.

    France's Laurine Lecavelier falls as she competes in
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHN MACDOUGALL)

    France's Laurine Lecavelier falls as she competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

    epa05877270 Anna Pogorilaya of Russia in action during
    (Credit: EPA / MAURI RATILAINEN)

    epa05877270 Anna Pogorilaya of Russia in action during the Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

    Japan's Rika Hongo competes in the womens short
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHN MACDOUGALL)

    Japan's Rika Hongo competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

    Japan's Rika Hongo salutes the crowd after competing
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHN MACDOUGALL)

    Japan's Rika Hongo salutes the crowd after competing in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

    Anna Pogorilaya from Russia performs during ladies short
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images)

    Anna Pogorilaya from Russia performs during ladies short program of ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 on March 29, 2017 in Helsinki. / AFP PHOTO/AFP/Getty Images

    The US' Ashley Wagner, currently ranked seventh, competes
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHN MACDOUGALL)

    The US' Ashley Wagner, currently ranked seventh, competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

    epa05877097 Angelina Kuchvalska of Latvia in action during
    (Credit: EPA / MAURI RATILAINEN)

    epa05877097 Angelina Kuchvalska of Latvia in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

    epa05876962 Nicole Schott of Germany in action during
    (Credit: EPA / MAURI RATILAINEN)

    epa05876962 Nicole Schott of Germany in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

    Anna Pogorilaya from Russia performs during ladies short
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images)

    Anna Pogorilaya from Russia performs during ladies short program of ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 on March 29, 2017 in Helsinki. / AFP PHOTO/AFP/Getty Images

