World Figure Skating Championships 2017
Scenes from the 2017 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland.
Judges look on as Russia's Anna Pogorilaya, currently ranked fourth, competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
epa05877289 Rika Hongo of Japan in action during the Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN
The US' Karen Chen, currently ranked fifth, competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
epa05876712 Helery Halvin of Estonia in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN
epa05876623 Xiangning Li of China in action during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/Mauri Ratilainen
Gabrielle Daleman of Canada performs during ladies short program of ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 on March 29, 2017 in Helsinki. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel MIHAILESCUDANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images
Zijun Li of China in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017.
Russia's Anna Pogorilaya, currently ranked fourth, competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
epa05877083 Karen Chen of the USA in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN
epa05877266 Anna Pogorilaya of Russia in action during the Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN
epaselect epa05877134 Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia in action during the Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN
Japan's Rika Hongo salutes the crowd after competing in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017.
France's Laurine Lecavelier falls as she competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
epa05877270 Anna Pogorilaya of Russia in action during the Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN
Japan's Rika Hongo competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
Japan's Rika Hongo salutes the crowd after competing in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
Anna Pogorilaya from Russia performs during ladies short program of ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 on March 29, 2017 in Helsinki. / AFP PHOTO/AFP/Getty Images
The US' Ashley Wagner, currently ranked seventh, competes in the womens short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland on March 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALLJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
epa05877097 Angelina Kuchvalska of Latvia in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN
epa05876962 Nicole Schott of Germany in action during Ladies' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, 29 March 2017. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN
Anna Pogorilaya from Russia performs during ladies short program of ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 on March 29, 2017 in Helsinki. / AFP PHOTO/AFP/Getty Images
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.