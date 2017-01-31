Subscribe
    A competitor shouts as he takes part in (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    A competitor shouts as he takes part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017.

    The 'Tough Guy' event in England

    Updated

    The Tough Guy event, which was held in England on Jan. 29, 2017, for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels.

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017.

    Competitors climb a cargo net as they take
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors climb a cargo net as they take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    A competitor takes on a water obstacle as
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    A competitor takes on a water obstacle as he takes part part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors slide through pipes as they take part
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors slide through pipes as they take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors scramble up a muddy slope as they
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors scramble up a muddy slope as they take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017.

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017.

    A competitor goes into a muddy pool as
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    A competitor goes into a muddy pool as he takes part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors prepare to start the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors prepare to start the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, West Midlands, on January 29, 2017.

    Competitors start the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors start the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    A competitor shouts as he takes part in
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    A competitor shouts as he takes part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017.

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017.

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017.

    A competitor jumps a burning bale of hay
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    A competitor jumps a burning bale of hay as he takes part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors prepare to start the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors prepare to start the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    A competitor plunges into the mud during the
    (Credit: Getty Images Europe / Dan Mullan)

    A competitor plunges into the mud during the Tough Guy Challenge at South Perton Farm on January 29, 2017 in Telford, England.

    Competitors make their way through a muddy pool
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors make their way through a muddy pool as they take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    A competitor goes into a muddy pool as
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    A competitor goes into a muddy pool as he takes part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017.

    Competitors climb a cargo net as they take
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors climb a cargo net as they take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    Competitors take part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017. The Tough Guy event, which is being held for the final time in its 30th year, challenges thousands of competitors to run a gruelling course whilst negotiating over 200 obstacles including: water, fire, and tunnels. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    A competitor reacts as she takes part in
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    A competitor reacts as she takes part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017.

    A competitor takes part in the 'Tough Guy'
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    A competitor takes part in the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, central England, on January 29, 2017.

    A man with a painted torso lights a
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF)

    A man with a painted torso lights a cigar before the start of the 'Tough Guy' adventure race near Wolverhampton, West Midlands, on January 29, 2017.

