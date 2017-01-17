Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 40° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    PhotosSports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Landon McNamara of Hawaii rides the wave during (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Landon McNamara of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.

    2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest


    Scenes from the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii, in January.

    Gavin Beschen of Hawaii rides the wave during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Gavin Beschen of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.

    Californian veteran surfer Nathan Fletcher comes out of
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Californian veteran surfer Nathan Fletcher comes out of the water after performing during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.

    Hawaiian surfers Kai Lenny (L) and Tom Doslin
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Hawaiian surfers Kai Lenny (L) and Tom Doslin (R, about to wipeout) surf the same wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Reed McIntosh of Hawaii rides the wave during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Reed McIntosh of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.

    Landon McNamara of Hawaii rides the wave during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Landon McNamara of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.

    Surfing photographers dive underwater to escape a closing
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Surfing photographers dive underwater to escape a closing wave set during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.

    New York surfer Balaram Stack wipes out during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    New York surfer Balaram Stack wipes out during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.

    Landon McNamara of Hawaii rides the wave during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Landon McNamara of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Gavin Beschen of Hawaii rides the wave during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Gavin Beschen of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.

    Kai Henry of Hawaii rides the wave during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Kai Henry of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.

    Hawaiian surfer Koa Rothman wipes out on a
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Hawaiian surfer Koa Rothman wipes out on a closing wave set during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.

    California surfer Nathan Fletcher rides the wave during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    California surfer Nathan Fletcher rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Pipeline, Hawaii.

    Hawaian surfer Mason Ho omes out of a
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Hawaian surfer Mason Ho omes out of a barrel during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York's Balaram Stack wipes out during the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    New York's Balaram Stack wipes out during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.

    Hawaian surfer Mason Ho bows in respect to
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Hawaian surfer Mason Ho bows in respect to the wave as he comes out of a barrel during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.

    Tourists and fellow surfers watch Hawaian surfer Kai
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Tourists and fellow surfers watch Hawaian surfer Kai Henry come out of a barrel during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.

    Mason Ho of Hawaii rides the wave during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRIAN BIELMANN)

    Mason Ho of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Pipeline, Oahu, Hawaii.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.