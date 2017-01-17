2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest
Scenes from the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii, in January.
Gavin Beschen of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.
Californian veteran surfer Nathan Fletcher comes out of the water after performing during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.
Hawaiian surfers Kai Lenny (L) and Tom Doslin (R, about to wipeout) surf the same wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.
Reed McIntosh of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.
Landon McNamara of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.
Surfing photographers dive underwater to escape a closing wave set during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.
New York surfer Balaram Stack wipes out during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.
Landon McNamara of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.
Gavin Beschen of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.
Kai Henry of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.
Hawaiian surfer Koa Rothman wipes out on a closing wave set during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.
California surfer Nathan Fletcher rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Pipeline, Hawaii.
Hawaian surfer Mason Ho omes out of a barrel during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.
New York's Balaram Stack wipes out during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.
Hawaian surfer Mason Ho bows in respect to the wave as he comes out of a barrel during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.
Tourists and fellow surfers watch Hawaian surfer Kai Henry come out of a barrel during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline on the North shore of Oahu in Hawai on January 13, 2017.
Mason Ho of Hawaii rides the wave during the 2017 Backdoor Shootout surfing contest at Pipeline in Pipeline, Oahu, Hawaii.
