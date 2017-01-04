Great sports photos from around the world in 2017
Scenes from around the world in sports for 2017.
A general view during the National Anthem prior to the start of the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium on January 2, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Alec James #57 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after the Wisconsin Badgers beat the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 in the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.
Wide receiver Darreus Rogers #1 of the USC Trojans celebrates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 52-49 to win the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
