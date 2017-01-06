(Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) Detroit Red Wings defenseman Alexey Marchenko, left, of Russia, hits Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter in the face as he plays the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Watford's Brazilian goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes (R) clears the ball into the face of Watford's Swiss midfielder Valon Behrami (L) during the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Watford at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on January 3, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara) (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara) Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) hits Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman (6), of Sweden, in the face with his stick during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Morry Gash) (Credit: AP / Morry Gash) Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe fouls Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic during the second half on Dec. 3, 2016, in Milwaukee.

(Credit: AP / Peter Power) (Credit: AP / Peter Power) Featherweight Cub Swanson, left, connects with a punch to the face of Dooho Choi during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 206, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

(Credit: TNS / Jeff Siner) (Credit: TNS / Jeff Siner) Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, left, catches a pass from quarterback Derek Carr as Carolina Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein hits him in the face during fourth quarter action on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images South America / Alex Livesey) (Credit: Getty Images South America / Alex Livesey) Yeon Jae Son of Korea competes during the Women's Individual All-Around Rhythmic Gymnastics Final on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 20, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Timothy D. Easley) (Credit: AP / Timothy D. Easley) Louisville's Dee Smith (11) grabs the face mask of Kentucky's running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Louisville, Ky.

(Credit: AP / Orlin Wagner) (Credit: AP / Orlin Wagner) UNC-Asheville forward Alec Wnuk (2) catches the ball in the face while rebounding against Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) during the first half in Lawrence, Kan., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERY HACHE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERY HACHE) Monaco's French defender Benjamin Mendy (L) challenges Montpellier's French midfielder Paul Lasne (L) during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and Montpellier at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on October 21, 2016.

(Credit: AP / JASON FRANSON) (Credit: AP / JASON FRANSON) Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic is tended to by a trainer after taking a stick to the face during the third period against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 12, 2016, in Edmonton, Alberta.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANTHONY WALLACE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANTHONY WALLACE) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's German driver Nico Rosberg has champagne sprayed on his face as he celebrates victory on the podium after the Singapore Grand Prix night race on September 18, 2016 in Marina Bay, Singapore.

(Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez) (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez) Texas Rangers' Ian Desmond receives a face first dousing from Rougned Odor, right, with help from Hanser Alberto, rear, after the Rangers 3-2 win agains the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bob Levey) (Credit: Getty Images / Bob Levey) Back judge Todd Prukop squirts water on his face at NRG Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Team North America's Aaron Ekblad, right, puts a glove to the face of Team Czech Republic's Milan Michalek during the third period of a World Cup of Hockey exhibition game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, in Pittsburgh. The Czech Republic won 3-2.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bob Levey) (Credit: Getty Images / Bob Levey) Jason Castro of the Houston Astros receives a face full of sunflower seeds after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on September 13, 2016 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rey Del Rio) (Credit: Getty Images / Rey Del Rio) Stipe Miocic punches Alistair Overeem during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) (Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) Rafael Nadal puts his racket to his face during play against Lucas Pouille during the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sept. 4, 2016, in New York.

(Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson splashes himself in the face with a cup of water prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini) (Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini) Mahdi Khodabakhshi of Iran competes with Milad Beigi Harchegani of Azerbaijan in a men's Taekwondo 80-kg quarterfinal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.

(Credit: EPA / SERGEI ILNITSKY) (Credit: EPA / SERGEI ILNITSKY) Petra Maarit Olli (R) of Finland in action against Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the women's Freestyle 58kg Quartefinal match of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Wrestling events at the Carioca Arena 2 in the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 17, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Mark Ralston) (Credit: AP / Mark Ralston) Croatia's Dario Saric, top, is hit in the face as Brazil's Leandro Barbosa, bottom, drives to the basket during a men's basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Robert Gauthier) (Credit: TNS / Robert Gauthier) Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan lands a punch on the already bloodied face of U.S. boxer Nico Miguel Hernandez in a men's Light Fly semifinal during the Summer Olympics at Riocentro Pavilion 6 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CARL DE SOUZA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CARL DE SOUZA) Netherland's Kitty van Male (R) is hit on the face by Argentina's Agustina Habif during the women's quarterfinal field hockey Netherland vs Argentina match of the 2016 Olympics Games at the Olympic Hockey Centre in Rio de Janeiro on August 15, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Gemma Beadsworth of Australia nudges the ball up the pool with her face during their Women's Water Polo quarterfinal match against Hungary at the Olympics on August 15, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ERIC FEFERBERG) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ERIC FEFERBERG) Argentina's pivot Rocio Campigli vies with Dutch players during the women's preliminaries Group B handball match Argentina vs Netherlands for the Rio 2016 Olympics Games at the Future Arena in Rio on August 8, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos) (Credit: Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos) Petr Khamukov of Russia has water sprayed on his face in his corner as he fights against Albert Ramon Ramirez of Venezuela in the Men's Light Heavy 81kg bout on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Riocentro - Pavilion 6 on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

(Credit: AP / Fred Zwicky) (Credit: AP / Fred Zwicky) Fisherman Lamar Mast takes is hit in the face from an Asian carp during the "Original Redneck Fishin' Tournament" in Bath, Ill., Friday, Aug. 5, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Sohn) (Credit: AP / Michael Sohn) Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom pours water on her face prior to a women's 200-meter freestyle semifinal during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason O. Watson) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason O. Watson) Josh Reddick of the Oakland Athletics hits Ryon Healy with pie in the face after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at the Oakland Coliseum on July 23, 2016 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Kane) (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Kane) Michael Wacha throws a cup of water in the face of Matt Adams of the St. Louis Cardinals in celebration after Adams hit a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium on July 23, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri.

(Credit: AP/Chase Stevens) (Credit: AP/Chase Stevens) Viktor Postol, left, is hit by Terence Crawford during WBC-WBO junior welterweight unification title bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 23, 2016.

(Credit: AP / DARRYL DYCK) (Credit: AP / DARRYL DYCK) Orlando City's Cyle Larin sprays water onto his face after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, July 16, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jason O. Watson) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason O. Watson) Josh Reddick of the Oakland Athletics is hit in the face with a cream pie by Stephen Vogt #21 after hitting a walk off single against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning at the Oakland Coliseum on July 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. The A's won, 4-3.

(Credit: AP/ John Locher) (Credit: AP/ John Locher) Jose Aldo, left, and Frankie Edgar trade blows during their featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 200, Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas.

(Credit: AP/ John Locher) (Credit: AP/ John Locher) Jose Aldo, right, and Frankie Edgar exchange blows during their featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 200, Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas.

(Credit: AP/ DARRYL DYCK) (Credit: AP/ DARRYL DYCK) Vancouver Whitecaps' Andrew Jacobson, left, kicks Real Salt Lake's Chris Wingert in the face while attempting to get his foot on the ball during the first half of an MLS match Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

(Credit: AP/ Lynne Sladky) (Credit: AP/ Lynne Sladky) Miami Marlins' Martin Prado does an interview after his teammates rubbed shaving cream on his face after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Miami.

(Credit: AP/ Martin Meissner) (Credit: AP/ Martin Meissner) Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo pours water into his face during the Euro 2016 quarterfinal soccer match between Poland and Portugal, at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Thursday, June 30, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/ Nigel Roddis) (Credit: Getty Images/ Nigel Roddis) Mirinda Carfrae of Australia celebrates winning the women's race of Ironman Austria on June 26, 2016 in Klagenfurt, Austria.

(Credit: Getty Images/ Bob Levey) (Credit: Getty Images/ Bob Levey) Evan Gattis of the Houston Astros receives a face full of sunflower seeds after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on June 5, 2016 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP/ Scott Kane) (Credit: AP/ Scott Kane) St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Adams, right, has a cup of water thrown in his face by teammate Carlos Martinez in celebration of solo home run hit by Adams during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, June 4, 2016, in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea) (Credit: Getty Images/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea) Ricardo Lamas, left, eats a punch from and Max Holloway during their featherweight bout at UFC 199 at The Forum on June 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California.

(Credit: Getty Images/Tom Szczerbowski) (Credit: Getty Images/Tom Szczerbowski) Russell Martin of the Toronto Blue Jays has Gatorade dumped on him by Darwin Barney after hitting a game-winning RBI single during MLB game action against the Texas Rangers on May 4, 2016 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Richard W. Rodriguez) (Credit: AP / Richard W. Rodriguez) Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista (19) gets hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) after Bautista slid into second in the eighth inning of a game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Sunday May 15, 2016.

(Credit: AP/ Nathan Denette) (Credit: AP/ Nathan Denette) Texas Rangers shortstop Hanser Alberto (2) pops a giant bubble with his bubble gum while playing against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 4, 2016, 2016 in Toronto.

(Credit: Getty Images/ JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD) (Credit: Getty Images/ JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD) Nantes' Belgian midfielder Guillaume Gillet (C) collides withSaint-Etienne's French goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier (R) during the French L1 football match Nantes vs Saint-Etienne on January 10, 2015 at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, western France.

(Credit: EPA / Joe Castro) (Credit: EPA / Joe Castro) Holly Holm strikes defending champion Ronda Rousey (left) in the Women's Bantamweight Bout during UFC 193 at Etihad stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Nov. 15, 2015.

(Credit: Getty Images/ JAVIER SORIANO) (Credit: Getty Images/ JAVIER SORIANO) Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Danilo heads the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs AS Roma at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 8, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Head coach Randy Wittman of the Washington Wizards is hit in the face with the ball late in the first half against the Nets at Barclays Center. (Dec. 18, 2013)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, left, punches Chad Mendes, during their featherweight title bout at the UFC 142 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 15, 2012.