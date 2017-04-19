In the face!
For some athletes, shots to the face are part of the sport. For others, they're accidental or celebratory. Here's a growing collection of photos of such occurrences.
Wearing a monkey mask, Miami Marlins second baseman Miguel Rojas (19) rubs a pie in the face of J.T. Riddle during an interview after the Marlins defeated the New York Mets 4-2 in a baseball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami.
The Los Angeles Clippers' Jamal Crawford gets a hand to the face as he is fouled by George Hill of the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter during Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The Clippers won, 99-91, to even the series.
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, left, has liquid thrown in his face by Mike Fiers after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Houston.
ADVERTISEMENT
Renato Moicano (l) connects with the face of Jeremy Stephens (r) during their Middleweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kole Calhoun of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim fouls the ball off his face against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 17, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (L) gets a hand in the face from Stoke City's English defender Ryan Shawcross during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 8, 2017.
Conor Loftus of British Lionhearts connects with a right against Youness Baati of Morocco Atlas Lions in the Light Welterweight bout during the World Series of Boxing at York Hall on March 8, 2017 in London, England.
Holly Holm exchanges punches with Germaine de Randamie in their UFC women's featherweight championship bout at UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Andrew Shaw of the Montreal Canadiens and Torey Krug of the Boston Bruins fight during the first period at TD Garden on February 12, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Goaltender Mike Smith of the Arizona Coyotes sprays water in his face during a break from the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Gila River Arena on January 26, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.
Singer Justin Bieber, who is playing for Team Gretzky, is pushed into the glass by Chris Pronger of Team Lemieux during the first period of the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout at Staples Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill (L) and Hull City's English midfielder Ryan Mason clash heads during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge in London on January 22, 2017.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Alexey Marchenko, left, of Russia, hits Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter in the face as he plays the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Los Angeles.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watford's Brazilian goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes (R) clears the ball into the face of Watford's Swiss midfielder Valon Behrami (L) during the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Watford at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on January 3, 2017.
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) hits Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman (6), of Sweden, in the face with his stick during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe fouls Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic during the second half on Dec. 3, 2016, in Milwaukee.
Featherweight Cub Swanson, left, connects with a punch to the face of Dooho Choi during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 206, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, left, catches a pass from quarterback Derek Carr as Carolina Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein hits him in the face during fourth quarter action on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.
Yeon Jae Son of Korea competes during the Women's Individual All-Around Rhythmic Gymnastics Final on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 20, 2016.
Louisville's Dee Smith (11) grabs the face mask of Kentucky's running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Louisville, Ky.
UNC-Asheville forward Alec Wnuk (2) catches the ball in the face while rebounding against Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) during the first half in Lawrence, Kan., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Monaco's French defender Benjamin Mendy (L) challenges Montpellier's French midfielder Paul Lasne (L) during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and Montpellier at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on October 21, 2016.
Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic is tended to by a trainer after taking a stick to the face during the third period against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 12, 2016, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's German driver Nico Rosberg has champagne sprayed on his face as he celebrates victory on the podium after the Singapore Grand Prix night race on September 18, 2016 in Marina Bay, Singapore.
Texas Rangers' Ian Desmond receives a face first dousing from Rougned Odor, right, with help from Hanser Alberto, rear, after the Rangers 3-2 win agains the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Back judge Todd Prukop squirts water on his face at NRG Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Houston, Texas.
Team North America's Aaron Ekblad, right, puts a glove to the face of Team Czech Republic's Milan Michalek during the third period of a World Cup of Hockey exhibition game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, in Pittsburgh. The Czech Republic won 3-2.
Jason Castro of the Houston Astros receives a face full of sunflower seeds after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on September 13, 2016 in Houston, Texas.
Stipe Miocic punches Alistair Overeem during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Rafael Nadal puts his racket to his face during play against Lucas Pouille during the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sept. 4, 2016, in New York.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson splashes himself in the face with a cup of water prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Mahdi Khodabakhshi of Iran competes with Milad Beigi Harchegani of Azerbaijan in a men's Taekwondo 80-kg quarterfinal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.
Petra Maarit Olli (R) of Finland in action against Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the women's Freestyle 58kg Quartefinal match of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Wrestling events at the Carioca Arena 2 in the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 17, 2016.
Croatia's Dario Saric, top, is hit in the face as Brazil's Leandro Barbosa, bottom, drives to the basket during a men's basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016.
Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan lands a punch on the already bloodied face of U.S. boxer Nico Miguel Hernandez in a men's Light Fly semifinal during the Summer Olympics at Riocentro Pavilion 6 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
Netherland's Kitty van Male (R) is hit on the face by Argentina's Agustina Habif during the women's quarterfinal field hockey Netherland vs Argentina match of the 2016 Olympics Games at the Olympic Hockey Centre in Rio de Janeiro on August 15, 2016.
Gemma Beadsworth of Australia nudges the ball up the pool with her face during their Women's Water Polo quarterfinal match against Hungary at the Olympics on August 15, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Argentina's pivot Rocio Campigli vies with Dutch players during the women's preliminaries Group B handball match Argentina vs Netherlands for the Rio 2016 Olympics Games at the Future Arena in Rio on August 8, 2016.
Petr Khamukov of Russia has water sprayed on his face in his corner as he fights against Albert Ramon Ramirez of Venezuela in the Men's Light Heavy 81kg bout on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Riocentro - Pavilion 6 on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Fisherman Lamar Mast takes is hit in the face from an Asian carp during the "Original Redneck Fishin' Tournament" in Bath, Ill., Friday, Aug. 5, 2016.
Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom pours water on her face prior to a women's 200-meter freestyle semifinal during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Josh Reddick of the Oakland Athletics hits Ryon Healy with pie in the face after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at the Oakland Coliseum on July 23, 2016 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.
Michael Wacha throws a cup of water in the face of Matt Adams of the St. Louis Cardinals in celebration after Adams hit a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium on July 23, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Viktor Postol, left, is hit by Terence Crawford during WBC-WBO junior welterweight unification title bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 23, 2016.
Orlando City's Cyle Larin sprays water onto his face after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, July 16, 2016.
Josh Reddick of the Oakland Athletics is hit in the face with a cream pie by Stephen Vogt #21 after hitting a walk off single against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning at the Oakland Coliseum on July 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. The A's won, 4-3.
Jose Aldo, left, and Frankie Edgar trade blows during their featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 200, Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas.
Jose Aldo, right, and Frankie Edgar exchange blows during their featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 200, Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas.
Vancouver Whitecaps' Andrew Jacobson, left, kicks Real Salt Lake's Chris Wingert in the face while attempting to get his foot on the ball during the first half of an MLS match Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Miami Marlins' Martin Prado does an interview after his teammates rubbed shaving cream on his face after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Miami.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.