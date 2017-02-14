Laureus World Sports Awards 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco.
epa05793345 British actor Hugh Grant (L) and his partner Anna Eberstein (R) arrive at the Laureus Sport Awards in Monaco, 14 February 2017. The Laureus Media Prize is attributed to people that have made an impact to the world of sport. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: Laureus World Comeback of the Year winner Swimmer Michael Phelps of the US accepts his award from Laureus Academy member Boris Becker during the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus)
MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award nominee Athlete Usian Bolt of Jamaica attends the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus)
epa05793279 Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt arrives at the Laureus Sport Awards in Monaco, 14 February 2017. The Laureus Media Prize is attributed to people that have made an impact to the world of sport. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
epa05793250 US Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps (L) and his wife Nicole Johnson arrive at the Laureus Sport Awards in Monaco, 14 February 2017. The Laureus Media Prize is attributed to people that have made an impact to the world of sport. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Laureus Academy member Michael Johnson shows his trainers during the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco.
MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: Winner of the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award Gymnast Simone Biles of the US poses with her trophy the Winners Press Conference and Photocall during the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Laureus)
MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: Prince Albert II of Monaco and his Charlene,Princess of Monaco are greeted at the red carpet by Laureus Academy Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus)
MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: Laureus Academy member Nadia Comaneci speaks with Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year nominee and Gymnast Simone Biles of the US at a media interview prior to the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Sea Club,Le Meridien on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Laureus)
epa05793377 British former Formula One driver David Coulthard (L) and wife Karen Minier (R) arrive at the Laureus Sport Awards in Monaco, 14 February 2017. The Laureus Media Prize is attributed to people that have made an impact to the world of sport. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: Jason Kenny and wife Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year nominee Cyclist Laura Kenny of Great Britain attend the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus)
epa05793365 Former Portuguese soccer player Luis Figo (R) and his wife Helen Svedin (L) arrive at the Laureus Sport Awards in Monaco, 14 February 2017. The Laureus Media Prize is attributed to people that have made an impact to the world of sport. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: Laureus World Comeback of the Year winner Swimmer Michael Phelps of the US accepts his award from Laureus Academy member Boris Becker during the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus)
MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Johan Rupert,chairman of Richemont with Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Charlene,Princess of Monaco, Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz and his wife Anne Zetsche attend the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus)
MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: Singer Ronan Keating and guest attend the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus)
