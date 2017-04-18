Subscribe
    World snooker championships 2017


    Scenes from the World snooker championships 2017 in Sheffield, northern England

    China's Zhou Yuelong plays against China's Ding Junhui
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Zhou Yuelong plays against China's Ding Junhui in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Zhou Yuelong contemplates a shot against China's
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Zhou Yuelong contemplates a shot against China's Ding Junhui in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Ding Junhui plays against China's Zhou Yuelong
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Ding Junhui plays against China's Zhou Yuelong in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Zhou Yuelong plays against China's Ding Junhui
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Zhou Yuelong plays against China's Ding Junhui in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Ding Junhui plays against China's Zhou Yuelong
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Ding Junhui plays against China's Zhou Yuelong during their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Zhou Yuelong (L) chalks his cue as
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Zhou Yuelong (L) chalks his cue as China's Ding Junhui (R) looks on in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Ding Junhui (R) sits as he plays
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Ding Junhui (R) sits as he plays against China's Zhou Yuelong (L) in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Zhou Yuelong plays against China's Ding Junhui
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Zhou Yuelong plays against China's Ding Junhui during their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Zhou Yuelong plays against China's Ding Junhui
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Zhou Yuelong plays against China's Ding Junhui in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Ding Junhui plays against China's Zhou Yuelong
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Ding Junhui plays against China's Zhou Yuelong in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Zhou Yuelong contemplates a shot against China's
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Zhou Yuelong contemplates a shot against China's Ding Junhui in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Zhou Yuelong (R) looks on as China's
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Zhou Yuelong (R) looks on as China's Ding Junhui (L) plays at the table in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Yan Bingtao celebrates during his match against
    (Credit: AP / Tim Goode)

    China's Yan Bingtao celebrates during his match against Shaun Murphy on day three of the Snooker World Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England, Monday April 17, 2017.

    China's Zhou Yuelong plays against China's Ding Junhui
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Zhou Yuelong plays against China's Ding Junhui in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

    China's Ding Junhui plays against China's Zhou Yuelong
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS)

    China's Ding Junhui plays against China's Zhou Yuelong in their first round game of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, northern England, on April 18, 2017.

