BRISTOL, Conn. — The opening game of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in the Little League World Series didn’t go as the Plainview Hawks would have liked it, but they have a solution for that.

“Maybe go in the pool to swim this off,” catcher Steven Kurre said, “and get ready for tomorrow.”

The Plainview Hawks baseball team dropped its first game of the double-elimination regional tournament to Holbrook (New Jersey), 9-0, Monday morning at Breen Field at A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center.

The 10-to-12-year-old New York State Champions will face Milton (Delaware) in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the same field. Milton lost its first game, 4-3, to Upper Providence (Pennsylvania) on Sunday.

But the players weren’t worried about their opening loss. They’ve been too busy enjoying playing in the tournament they’ve watched on television the past few years.

“It’s so exciting, it’s almost like a dream come true,” outfielder Tyler Dady said. “You always see these games on TV and now to be in it, it’s fun.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Kurre, who had Plainview’s lone hit Monday and is coming off a broken finger, also has been living his dreams and is happy to be back on the field contributing with his friends.

“Coming to regionals is really cool, being on TV is really cool, and it’s also just very exciting,” Kurre said.

“Playing in big games is very nerve wracking but it’s still very fun.”

Coach Paul Brower is excited to see how his players respond to another elimination scenario.

“These kids, you put them in a corner and they come out fighting,” Brower said. “And that hopefully is the case tomorrow and I’m excited to see them come out tomorrow and sort of prove themselves to the rest of the talent that’s here.”

The 11 players forming the Plainview Hawks have posted a 12-3 record throughout the tournament, including a 7-0 mark in elimination games.

“We do good under pressure,” Dady said, “because we just forget about what’s around us and we just do what we do.”

Holbrook, the designated home team, scored in four of its five innings and had three home runs from three different players.

“Overall, I tip my cap to them,” Brower said. “They can hit the ball, they can pitch. I don’t necessarily know if we did what we can do, we didn’t have our greatest game offensively or defensively. I think we are going to come out fighting in our next game and hopefully play better baseball.”

The experience has been everything the Plainview players and coaches hoped for, as they strive to capture some wins. They need four straight victories to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“This is fantastic,” Brower said. “It’s not the outcome we wanted but just being here is unbelievable. We’re here to win and we didn’t do that today, so that’s not the outcome we wanted, but just to be here is fantastic.”