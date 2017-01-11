President Barack Obama's White House visits from sports champions since 2009
Upload Photo
It's a tradition for sports champions to visit the president at the White House after their victories. Here are all the teams and individuals that have stopped by the White House to visit President Barack Obama since he took office in 2009.
Jiggs McDonald puck-dropping ceremony Millrose Games trials Fantasy baseball implications of free-agent signings, trades Copa del Rey: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao EFL Cup: Liverpool vs. Southampton Dakar Rally 2017 Conor McGregor as the '13th Jockey' Celebs at Brooklyn Nets games Floyd Mayweather watching NBA games Inside Nassau Coliseum's renovations No. 9 FSU beats No. 7 Duke for 12th straight win Cavaliers vs. Jazz
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.