Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 44° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Sports

    President Barack Obama's White House visits from sports champions since 2009

    President Barack Obama holds up a team jersey
    Caption

    President Barack Obama holds up a team jersey presented to him by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins, second left, as manager Charlie Manuel, left, looks on as Obama honored the 2008 World Series champion Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, May 15, 2009, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. First base coach Davey Lopes is at right. (Credit: AP / Charles Dharapak)

    1 of 76

    More Photos

    Jiggs McDonald puck-dropping ceremony Millrose Games trials Fantasy baseball implications of free-agent signings, trades Copa del Rey: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao EFL Cup: Liverpool vs. Southampton Dakar Rally 2017 Conor McGregor as the '13th Jockey' Celebs at Brooklyn Nets games
    Upload Photo

    By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com January 11, 2017 7:25 PM

    It's a tradition for sports champions to visit the president at the White House after their victories. Here are all the teams and individuals that have stopped by the White House to visit President Barack Obama since he took office in 2009.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.