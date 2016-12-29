Eve Torres Gracie: From WWE Diva to jiujitsu master
Eve Torres became a three-time WWE Divas Champion while simultaneously studying Brazilian jiujitsu. Her efforts earned her not only a purple belt -- one of the sport's highest designations -- but a husband and son. She married Rener Gracie of the famed Gracie jiujitsu family in 2014, and the following year she gave birth to a boy they named Raeven. The former pro wrestler now teaches self-defense to empower women while still being involved in entertainment -- including starring with Jackie Chan in the 2016 flick Skiptrace. Take a look at her through the years in the ring, on the red carpet and in the dojo.
From left, The Miz, Eve Torres and Lena Yada during the Breeders' Cup Winners Circle gala event sponsored by Grey Goose, held at the Hollywood Palladium, featuring a live performance by Maroon 5 and music spun by DJ, Joel Madden in Los Angeles on October 23, 2008
Eve Torres tosses a horseshoe for "Horseshoes for Hope" during the Breeders' Cup Winners Circle gala event sponsored by Grey Goose, held at the Hollywood Palladium, featuring a live performance by Maroon 5 and music spun by DJ, Joel Madden in Los Angeles on October 23, 2008.
WWE Divas Eve Torres, left, and Kelly Kelly attend the WrestleMania 25th anniversary press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe on March 31, 2009 in Manhattan.
ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Sherri Shepherd, center poses with WWE divas Maria, left, and Eve Torres prior to WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2009 in Manhattan.
WWE's Eve Torres arrives for the Australian Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2009 at Hisense Arena on November 13, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.
Wrestlers Kelly Kelly, left, Ric Flair and Eve Torres attend the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe in Manhattan on March 31, 2009.
Wrestler Eve Torres arrives at the WWE's SummerSlam Kickoff Party at H-Wood Club on August 21, 2009 in Hollywood, California.
Eve Torres attends the WWE and The Creative Coalition's "be a Star" SummerSlam Kickoff Party at The Andaz Hotel on August 11, 2011 in Los Angeles.
ADVERTISEMENT
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 12: WWE "Diva" Eve Torres attends the WWE and The Creative Coallition's Rally to support the "be a star" Anti-Bullying Alliance on August 12, 2011 in Los Angeles.
WWE Diva Eve Torres applies a sleeperhold to Layla wrestle during 10th anniversary of WWE Tribute to the Troops at Norfolk Scope Arena on December 9, 2012 in Norfolk, Virginia.
WWE Dive Eve Torres poses for a photo during the 10th anniversary of WWE Tribute to the Troops at Norfolk Scope Arena on December 9, 2012 in Norfolk, Virginia.
TV personality Maria Menounos, left, and WWE Diva Eve Torres attend the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.
From right, WWE stars Diva Eve and The Miz, Bryan Stockton, Mattel CEO, and Deidre Lind, Executive Director, Mattel Children's Foundation, greet Los Angeles school children at Mattel's Southern California headquarters for a "Winter Wonderland" featuring 220 tons of snow on Thurs., Dec. 13, 2012 in El Segundo, Calif.
ADVERTISEMENT
WWE Diva Eve Torres shares a holiday meet-and-greet with U.S. troops on Dec. 26, 2012.
Former WWE Diva Eve Torres poses with the Divas Title belt on Monday, Oct. 22, 2012 in New York.
Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres, who won the NBC celebrity reality competition show "Stars Earn Stripes," promotes WWE's commitment to their Show Tolerance and Respect (STAR) anti-bullying campaign and the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 29 in New York on Oct. 22, 2012.
Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres, who won the NBC celebrity reality competition show "Stars Earn Stripes," promotes WWE's commitment to their Show Tolerance and Respect (STAR) anti-bullying campaign and the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 29 in New York on Oct. 22, 2012.
Eve Torres attends NBCUniversal's 2012 Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2012.
ADVERTISEMENT
Former WWE Diva Eve Torres speaks during the WrestleMania 28 press conference on March 28, 2012.
WWE Divas Beth Phoenix, left, and Eve Torres address the crowd during the WrestleMania 28 press conference in Miami Beach, Fla. on March 28, 2012.
Eve Torres speaks onstage at the "Stars Earn Stripes" panel during Day 4 of the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Summer TCA Tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2012.
Eve Torres attends NBCUniversal's 2012 Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres poses during a stop in New York. Torres, the winner of the NBC celebrity reality competition show" Stars Earn Stripes," is in town to promote WWE's commitment to their Show Tolerance and Respect (STAR) anti-bullying campaign and the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 29. (Oct. 22, 2012)
ADVERTISEMENT
Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres poses during a stop in New York. Torres, the winner of the NBC celebrity reality competition show" Stars Earn Stripes," is in town to promote WWE's commitment to their Show Tolerance and Respect (STAR) anti-bullying campaign and the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 29. (Oct. 22, 2012)
Eve Torres attends One Billion Rising--Rise with V-Day and Zumba Fitness, One Billion Rising, a Global Day of Action to End Violence against Women and celebrate V-Day's 15th Anniversary at LA Live on February 14, 2013 in Los Angeles.
Eve Torres, left, and Zumba celebrity instructor Gina Grant attend One Billion Rising-Rise with V-Day and Zumba Fitness, One Billion Rising, a Global Day of Action to End Violence against Women and celebrate V-Day's 15th Anniversary at LA Live on February 14, 2013 in Los Angeles.
WWE Divas Eve Torres, left, and Natalya attend WWE & E! Entertainment's "SuperStars For Hope" at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Aug. 15, 2013.
Eve Torres show off her "disgruntled" face following a jiujitsu workout in August 2014.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eve Torres trains with fellow WWE Diva and Brazilian jiujitsu practitioner Natalya in 2014.
Eve Torres smiles after a sparring session in 2014.
Eve Torres spars with Rener Gracie in 2014. The pair was married the following year.
Eve Torres, right, and sister-in-law Victoria Gracie share some time in the dojo.
Eve Torres Gracie starred alongside Jackie Chan in the 2016 flick Skiptrace.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eve Torres Gracie earned her purple belt in jiujitsu in 2016, which was a big day for husband Rener Gracie and son Raeven.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.