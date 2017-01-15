Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, a Hall of Fame pro wrestler who two weeks ago had murder charges against him dropped in a 1983 case, has died, according to his daughter and World Wrestling Entertainment. He was 73 and had reportedly been battling stomach cancer.

Known for his high-flying moves and leaping from the top rope in his bare feet, the Fiji native was one of wrestling’s biggest stars in the 1980s. At the first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden in 1985, he accompanied Hulk Hogan and Mr. T to the ring for their main-event match.

“Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of the high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle,” according to an article on WWE’s website. “His dive from the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden [in 1983] as hundreds of flashbulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.”

Snuka was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 1996; his daughter Sarona still competes for WWE as “Tamina Snuka.” Sarona Snuka announced her father’s death on Instagram with a picture of the two holding hands. “I LOVE YOU DAD . . . #RestWell,” she wrote.

Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s chief brand officer, tweeted that Snuka was “one of the greatest icons in the history of our business.”

In 1983, as his professional career was hitting an apex, he experienced tragedy in his personal life. His then-girlfriend, Nancy Argentino, was found dead in a Pennsylvania hotel room. Prosecutors alleged she was beaten, while Snuka maintained she died from a fall.

Authorities reopened the investigation after The Morning Call newspaper raised questions about the case in 2013, and in 2015, Snuka was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Earlier this month, a Lehigh Valley judge dismissed the case, after Snuka’s lawyer argued that his client’s dementia made him not competent to stand trial.

