For folks who think pro wrestling started with John Cena -- or even Hulk Hogan -- this is for you.

Check out these 50 black-and-white pro wrestling photos from the past. Yes, Hogan makes an appearance here, but so does some other notable names, like Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali and even Ali's famed "Bayonne Bleeder" foe, Chuck Wepner.

Enjoy!

(Credit: AP/ BILL INGRAHAM) (Credit: AP/ BILL INGRAHAM) Pro wrestler Gorgeous George gets his hair waved before bout in Washington on Nov. 17, 1948 from are left to right are Sam Menacker, business manager Martha Kunick, beautician and George. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) George enters ring with his valet Jeffries in Washington on Nov. 18, 1948. George is wearing one of his many fancy robes.(AP/Photo)

(Credit: AP/ Bill Ingraham) (Credit: AP/ Bill Ingraham) George Wagner, Hollywood wrestler, got his hair mussed during a match with Marvin Mercer at Washington on Nov. 17, 1948. Although the "pretty one" registers anguish, he won the match. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ MZ) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ MZ) His blond curls no longer in perfect order, Gorgeous George catches Ernie Dusek in the jaw with his feet as Dusek comes rebounding off the Ropes, during their wrestling match in Madison Square Garden, New York on Feb. 23, 1949. George won the decision-- an outcome which was considered certain even before the bout. The ring was sprayed with perfume by George's Valet, in one of the gestures of showmanship which have marked George's career. (AP Photo/MZ)

(Credit: AP/ MATTY ZIMMERMAN) (Credit: AP/ MATTY ZIMMERMAN) Gorgeous George, Hollywood, Calif., wrestler, sails through the air as he is tossed across the ring by Ernie Dusek of Omaha, Neb., during their February 22, 1949 exhibition in New York's Madison Square Garden. But Gorgeous came back to down his opponent in this main attraction at the arena. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ FS) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ FS) Before climbing through the ropes for a wrestling match in Hollywood on May 13, 1948, Gorgeous George stops to exchange caustic remarks with a ringside heckler. Besides being able to match holds with an opponent, George has become proficient at dodging wads of paper thrown by taunting fans. (AP Photo/FS)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Jeffries Brown, a former wrestler, who is Gorgeous George's valet is seen here spraying a Hollywood ring before George appears, May 13, 1948. (AP Photo)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Shown in photo is Jeffries spraying mat with Perfume at Washington on Nov. 18, 1948. (AP/Photo)

(Credit: AP/ BILL INGRAHAM) (Credit: AP/ BILL INGRAHAM) Gorgeous George gets his hair waves before bout in Washington on Nov. 18, 1948. Left to right are Sam Menacker, business manager; Martha Kunick, beautician and George. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ EF) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ EF) Gorgeous George arranges his marcelled ringlets, with the assistance of Jackson Hunter, his valet, before making his grand entrance for his wrestling act at Madison Square Garden, New York on Feb. 23, 1949. (AP Photo/EF)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) WWE history includes stars who were inspired by the likes of Gorgeous George. Here, Geoffries scrutinizes the hair treatment George has just received at a beauty parlor in New York City on Nov. 6, 1948. The flamboyant pro wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Anonymous) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Anonymous) Muhammad Ali sticks his tongue out at Antonio Inoki as the Japanese wrestler keeps out of range of the world heavyweight boxing champion?s attack during the third round of their 15-round boxing-wrestling martial arts title bout in Tokyo on Saturday, June 26, 1976. Ali won the war of word over Inoki but the fight itself ended in a draw. (AP Photo)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ MC) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ MC) Muhammad Ali upends Antonio Inoki in the first round of their scheduled 15 round bout on Saturday, June 26, 1976 at Budokan Hall, Tokyo. (AP Photo/MC)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Legendary WWE manager "Classie" Freddie Blassie lets Muhammad Ali show off his wrestling skill during a news conference on Wednesday, June 17, 1976 at a Tokyo hotel. Ali met wrestler Antonio Inoki in a fight dubbed the "World Martial Arts Championship" in Tokyo on June 26, 1976.

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) Unable to fight like a boxer, or a wrestler, Muhammad Ali resorted to verbal abuse, taunting, wisecracks, and an occasional sticking out of his tongue in his encounter against wrestler Antonio Inoki in Tokyo's Budokan Hall, June 26, 1976. The 15 round bout for what was billed as the World's Martial Arts Championship, ended in a draw. (AP Photo)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Muhammad Ali is largely remembered in the pro wrestling ranks for his role as a guest referee at WrestleMania I in 1985. But he faced Japanese pro wrestler Antonio Inoki in a boxing-wrestling bout at the Budokan Hall in Tokyo on June 26, 1976, billed as the "World Martial Arts Championship." The fight, refereed by legendary grappler "Judo" Gene LeBell, ended in a draw.

(Credit: AP/ Marty Lederhandler) (Credit: AP/ Marty Lederhandler) Heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner, left, Compares fists with Andre "The Giant" Roussimoff at a New York press conference, Tuesday, May 4, 1976. It was announced that Andre had agreed to right Wepner in a mixed wrestler boxer bout. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Ray Stubblebine) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Ray Stubblebine) Wrestler Andre the Giant, left, stares heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner in the face as they met in New York Saturday, June 19, 1976. Andre and Wepner, on hand for a television weight in cermony will face each other again when they meet for a Ten round preliminary match prior to the Mohammed Ali Antonio Inoki boxing wrestling match June 26.(AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) Professional wrestler Andre the Giant tosses heavyweight contender Chuck Wepner out of the ring for a third round victory in a boxer vs. wrestler match Friday, June 26, 1976, at Shea Stadium in New York. (AP Photo)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) Professional Wrestler Andre the Giant tosses heavyweight contender Chuck Wepner out of the ring for a third round victory in a boxer vs. wrestler match Friday, June 26, 1976, at Shea Stadium New York. (AP Photo)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Ray Stubblebine) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Ray Stubblebine) Boxer Chuck Wepner gets the heave-ho from Andre the Giant and is tossed out of the Shea Stadium ring Friday night, June 25, 1976 in New York. Wepner couldn't get back in the ring before the ten count and Andre was ruled the third round winner of the boxing-wrestling bout. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Frank C. Curtin) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Frank C. Curtin) The 51-year-old "Bambino", Babe Ruth, did a stint of refereeing the bout between Manuel Cortez, 200 pound Mexican from Boston and Leo Numa, 220 pounder from Seattle, in Portland, Maine on April 2, 1945. Babe thinks he lost four pounds during the 23-minute match. In the midst of the screaming of encouragement and advice from the new referee's fans, the wrestlers grapple as Babe keeps in step with them. (AP Photo/Frank C. Curtin)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Frank C. Curtin) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Frank C. Curtin) With some 2,300 fans screaming encouragement and advice at Babe Ruth, the referee, in a bout in Portland, Maine on April 2, 1945, wrestlers Manuel Cortez and Leo Numa have it out on the floor of the ring. (AP Photo/Frank C. Curtin)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) In this Oct. 6, 1972 photo, wrestler Ken Patera, right, poses with promoter Verne Gagne in Minneapolis. Gagne, one of professional wrestling's most celebrated performers and promoters died on Monday, April 27, 2015 at age 89.

(Credit: AP/Gene Herrick) (Credit: AP/Gene Herrick) Verne Gagne is shown here in a Sept. 28, 1965 picture still in his wrestling trunks in Minneapolis while celebrating the Twins clinching the pennant.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Gorilla Monsoon, left, strikes a clutching pose with his right hand while fraternizing with Pedro Morales, the new WWWF champion, at a news conference on April 30, 1971, in Baltimore. Monsoon defended the authenticity of pro wrestling and said bouts were not pre-determined. Nearly 20 years, Vince McMahon admitted the staging of matches to avoid state athletic commission regulations.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Joe Dvorak "The Baker," who wrestles in his time off, gets his head "kneaded" as he is held upside down in a scissor-hold by Maurice "The Angel" Tillet during a wrestling match in Chicago on Jan. 4, 1946. The Angel won. (AP Photo)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Boasting he was the "homeliest man in the world," Maurice "The Angel" Tillet, 250, newest wrestling importation from France, made his American debut in a Boston wrestling show on Jan. 24, 1940 by pinning Luigi Bacigalupi, 230, of Italy in two straight falls. "The Angel" is above contorting his face for the benefit of the fans, and gaining the first fall in 5:58. (AP Photo)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Maurice "The Angel" Tillet, of France, gnashed his teeth in pain when Steve Casey (standing), the man with the dreamy look in his eyes, twisted the Angel's foot in their bout at Boston on May 13, 1940. Each had won a fall when Casey, the heavyweight wrestling title claimant, was disqualified for attacking the referee. (AP Photo)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Dr. Carleton Coon measures Maurice Tillet's head with calipers, Feb. 23, 1940. "A pretty good egg...the nearest thing to what we suppose the Neanderthal man to have been," stated Coon, a Harvard University anthropologist. (AP Photo)

(Credit: AP/ Carl E. Linde) (Credit: AP/ Carl E. Linde) Maurice "The Angel" Tillet, 275-pound French wrestler, is shown in his corner after defeating Rudy Dusek, 225, of Omaha in 15 minutes, 4 seconds at Chicago on March 20, 1940. (AP Photo/Carl E. Linde)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) Just to prove that anything can happen in the wrestling ring, they call this maneuver the "Kangaroo Kick." Executing it is attacker is Louis Thesz of St. Louis, Mo., who is about five feet off the mat and parallel to the floor. The intended recipient - who got it in the midriff a fraction of a second later - is Joe Dusek of Omaha, Neb., heavyweight. Action took place in a match at Omaha on March 24, 1941. (AP Photo)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Anonymous) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Anonymous) Mildred Burke, top, of Kansas City, claimant of the Women's Lightweight Wrestling Champion of the World, grinned as she clamped a headlock on "Babe" Gordon of Chicago, in what Akron, Ohio promoters advertised as the "First Women's Mud Wrestling Match in History", in Akron, Ohio, 1938, exact date unknown. "Babe" grinned too. She held aloft a fistful of mud which she was about to splash on Mildred. This was early in the bout which Mildred won in 15 minutes and 20 seconds. (AP Photo)

(Credit: AP/ Ed Bailey) (Credit: AP/ Ed Bailey) ?Haiti Kid? Kessler Raymond, from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a professional wrestler, right, stands with ?Sheik Ali Abdulla of Saudi Arabia?, Al Greco, a pro-wrestling promoter, after testifying at the Senate Democratic Task Force on Professional Wrestling in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 1985. The Task Force examined the controversial industry, particularly the effects of staged violence on impressionable viewers. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Kenneth Lucas) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Kenneth Lucas) Sudanese wrestler Abdullah "The Butcher" throws himself onto Japan's Great Baba during a wrestling duel at Chicago's International Amphitheatre on Saturday, Feb. 12, 1979 in Chicago. Baba was able to recover to win the best two of three matches ---- even though Abdullah tossed him out of the ring to win one himself. (AP Photo)

(Credit: AP/ Lennox McLendon) (Credit: AP/ Lennox McLendon) World Wrestling Federation champion Hulk Hogan, right, and world heavyweight boxing champion James Buster Douglas rejoice after they both defeated "Macho King" Randy Savage during the WWF Championship Title Match in Detroit, Mich., Feb. 23, 1990. Hogan defeated Savage to retain his title in which Douglas refereed. Savage didn't like the count Douglas gave him so he started fighting Douglas, who landed a right to savage, knocking him out. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

(Credit: AP ) (Credit: AP ) A little more than a month before Cyndi Lauper led Wendi Richter to the ring for her victory at WrestleMania I, Hulk Hogan donned a sleeveless tux to serve as Lauper's "bodyguard" for her winning night at the Grammys. (Feb. 26, 1985)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Rock singer Cyndi Lauper, left, speaks to reporters at the Rainbow Grill in New York following a promotional news conference there. At center is actor Mr. T. At right is his wrestling partner, Hulk Hogan. The trio went on to star at WrestleMania I at Madison Square Garden. (May 1, 1985)

(Credit: AP ) (Credit: AP ) World Wrestling Federation heavyweight champion Hulk Hogan, left, and Mr. T. appear at a news conference on Sunday, March 18, 1985 in New York's Madison Square Garden. Mr. T teamed with Hogan against Rowdy Roddy Piper and partner Paul Orndorff at WrestleMania I. (March 18, 1985)

(Credit: AP ) (Credit: AP ) Muhammed Ali, Liberace, and Hulk Hogan get together at Madison Square Garden in preparation for WrestleMania I. (March 29, 1985)

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 242-pound Tony Galento, left, and 298-pound Cyde Steeves, aka "Golden Terror," trade blows in the opening round of their rough-and-tumble fight in Chattanooga, Tenn., June 7, 1943. The bout had little resemblance to a boxing match. In the second round, the Terror was knocked through the ropes and refused to come out for the third round because of an alleged mouth injury. (AP Photo)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Marty Lederhandler) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Marty Lederhandler) Twenty-three year-old twins, Benny, left, Billy McGuire of Hendersonville, N.C. drew a crowd Friday, March 28, 1970 as they deposited their total 1,300 ponds of weight on two mini-bikes outside New York's Hotel Taft. The boys were on their way to a studio where they were to tape an appearance on the Merv Griffin Show. Benny, weight 660 ponds, and Billy, weight 640. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

(Credit: AP/ Anonymous) (Credit: AP/ Anonymous) Announcer Jimmy Lennon raises the arm of Pedro Morales after he beat The Destroyer for the World Heavyweight Wrestling Championship in Los Angeles on March 13, 1965. The Destroyer was defending his championship in the match. (AP Photo)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Marty Lederhandler) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Marty Lederhandler) Pat O'Connor, flying matman from New Zealand, puts a flying kick in the face of Boston's Hans Hermann, left, at the Two-Out-of-Three-Falls wrestling event at Madison Square Garden in New York, May 11, 1954. In the background is Hans Schmidt, from Canada, who lost the first fall in the match by a similar maneuver executed by O'Connor's partner, Antonino Rocca. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

(Credit: AP/ Marty Lederhandler) (Credit: AP/ Marty Lederhandler) Sky Hi Lee, left, 290-pound grappler from Toronto, Canada, gets a new up-to-the-minute hairdo as Pat O'Connor, 230-pound wrestler from New Zealand, connects with a flying kick in their semifinal bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, Feb. 15, 1954. O'Connor won the match in 14 minutes and 11 seconds. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

(Credit: AP/ Anthony Camerano) (Credit: AP/ Anthony Camerano) Man Mountain Dean disposed of Chief Little Wolf, left, in 5:04 in their match in New York on Nov. 18, 1936. The Indian could do nothing with the ponderous Man Mountain and succumbed to a back drop. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Robert Kradin) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Robert Kradin) Displaying his skill as a wrestler, Partrick O'Connor is about to close the "Indian Death Lock" on wrestler Jack Singer in New York, Jan. 15, 1946. The locale is the art gallery which O'Connor owns. A professional painter as well as the wrestling champion of Ireland since 1936, O'Connor has commenced training to defend his title in Ireland. As an artist he belongs to the conservative Realist and Romantic school of painting. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Robert Kradin) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Robert Kradin) Against the backdrop of paintings in his art gallery, Patrick O'Connor, beard, applies the aero plane whirl to wrestler Jack Singer in New York, Jan. 15, 1946. Champion wrestler of Ireland since 1936, O'Connor is also a professional artist of the conservative Realist and Romantic school of painting. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) Leslie (Lord) Carlton of England executes a leap-frog maneuver to escape a lunge of Johnny Barend of Rochester in their wrestling bout at Madison Square Garden, New York, November 19, 1952. They finished in a draw. (AP Photo)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS) "Nature Boy" Buddy Rodgers (right) goes up in the air and slams his feet into Billy Darnell who looks very pained, during their wrestling match at the Rainbo Arena in Chicago, Ill., January 4, 1950. After more of these antics, Rogers was declared the winner. (AP Photo)