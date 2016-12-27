Sports stars celebrate with pro wrestling championship belts
When sports stars win the Super Bowl, World Series or NBA Finals, sometimes a trophy just isn't enough.
In recent years they've turned to pro wrestling championship belts like the WWE strap to celebrate.
Check out athletes like LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers and David Ortiz who made sure their victory went around their waist, not to their head.
New York Mets left fielder Michael Cuddyer (23) lifts the New York Mets belt as they celebrate as the New York Mets celebrate in the locker room after winning the NLCS series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015.
Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds a WWE championship wrestling belt as he celebrates with fans during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The University of Connecticut's Ryan Boatright rides in a victory parade to celebrate their national championship on April 13, 2014 in Hartford, Connecticut.
LeBron James and the Miami Heat(Credit: Instagram)
LeBron James treated his Miami Heat teammates to WWE pro wrestling championship belts after winning their second NBA title. In the Instagram message with the picture James said he always wanted to be the WWE champ and said it was a great time to be a fan with the launch of the WWE Network.
Aaron Rodgers and Clay Matthews(Credit: AP)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, and teammate Clay Matthews hold a WWE pro wrestling championship belt to celebrate their Super Bowl XLV win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011, in Arlington, Texas.
David Ortiz(Credit: AP)
Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz holds up a WWE pro wrestling championship belt as he and fellow players ride on a duck boat on Nov. 2, 2013, on the Charles River in Boston during a rolling parade celebrating the team's World Series title.
LeSean McCoy(Credit: AP)
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy leaves the field with a pro wrestling title belt over his shoulder after a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 29, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. McCoy's belt symbolized him winning the league rushing title in 2013.
Megan Rapinoe(Credit: Brad Smith/isiphotos.com via WWE)
United States Women's National Team midfielder Megan Rapinoe poses with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt in New York on July 9, 2015 in New York, part of the celebration after the soccer team won the Women's World Cup.
Adam Jones(Credit: AP)
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, left, shakes hands with Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on May 17, 2015.
New England Patriots(Credit: AP/ Steven Senne)
New England Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch, center, wears a WWE belt during a victory parade in Boston Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, held to honor the team after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX Sunday, in Glendale, Ariz.
Yoenis Cespedes(Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara)
The Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones, right, hands Yoenis Cespedes a WWE championship belt as he celebrates after winning the Home Run Derby at Citi Field. (July 15, 2013)
Dallas Mavericks(Credit: Getty Images)
The Dallas Mavericks hold up both the Larry O'Brien Trophy and a specially designed WWE title belt as they celebrate winning the 2011 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena on June 12, 2011 in Miami, Florida.
The Dallas Mavericks celebrate with a specially designed WWE title belt and the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Mavericks won 105-95 against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2011 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena on June 12, 2011 in Miami, Florida.
Chris Davis(Credit: AP / Nick Wass)
Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis, center, is interviewed after a win over the Boston Red Sox with a wrestling belt on his shoulder on, June 16, 2013, in Baltimore.
Pittsburgh Panthers(Credit: AP)
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Tyrone Ezell holds up a WWE wrestling championship belt after the Panthers defeated Bowling Green 30-27 in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 26, 2013, in Detroit.
Pittsburgh defensive back Jason Hendricks holds up a wrestling championship belt after the Panthers defeated Bowling Green 30-27 in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl NCAA college football game, Dec. 26, 2013, in Detroit.
Philadelphia Eagles(Credit: Getty/Ezra Shaw)
Wide receivers Freddie Mitchell, left, and Todd Pinkston of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate with a championship belt after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 27-10 in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 23, 2005 in Philadelphia.
Kyle Busch(Credit: AP)
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch holds a trophy belt from the WWE and stands with the O'Reilly Challenge trophy after winning the NASCAR Nationwide race at Texas Motor Speedway, on Nov. 7, 2009, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Clayton Kershaw(Credit: Twitter)
Clayton Kershaw didn't let success go to his head, as he did the dishes after winning the National League Cy Young in 2013. But he still thanked WWE Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon for sending him a championship belt to mark the occasion.
Max Scherzer(Credit: Twitter)
Max Scherzer thanked WWE Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon for sending the pitcher a title belt for winning the American League Cy Young Award in 2013.
Chicago Blackhawks(Credit: AP)
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford holds up a wrestling-themed title belt while speaking to the thousands of fans gathered for a rally in Grant Park to honor the NHL Stanley Cup hockey champions on June 28, 2013, in Chicago.
Ottis Anderson(Credit: AP)
New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson, the most valuable player of Super Bowl XXV, poses with his trophy belt after being named the Potamkin "Professional Athlete of the Year," in New York on March 22, 1991. Anderson was also presented a new Chrysler convertible by Victor Potamkin, left, and Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca.
Kennesaw State baseball(Credit: AP/Phil Sears)
Kennesaw State's Will Lowman helps winning pitcher Travis Bergen adjust his championship belt after an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Alabama on Friday, May 30, 2014 in Tallahassee, Fla. Kennesaw State won 1-0.
Maryland football(Credit: AP/Evan Vucci)
Maryland linebackers Alex Wujciak, left, and Adrian Moten, center, hand outgoing Maryland coach Ralph Friedgen a "championship belt" after the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against East Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2010, in Washington. Maryland defeated East Carolina 51-20.
Pat White(Credit: AP/Jeff Gentner)
West Virginia's Pat White exits the field following his college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Oct. 14, 2006, in Morgantown, W.Va. White rushed for 247 yards in the 41-17 win. Head coach Rich Rodriguez awarded select players a gold belt following the game.
Ryan Braun(Credit: AP)
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun holds up a championship belt after a baseball game against the Florida Marlins, Friday, Sept. 23, 2011, in Milwaukee. The Brewers clinched a NL Central title with a 4-1 win over the Marlins.
Rasheed Wallace(Credit: Getty Images)
Rasheed Wallace of the Detroit Pistons arrives at the arena wearing a Franco Harris #32 Pittsburgh Steelers throwback jersey and carrying his WWE championship belt prior to the Pistons' game against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2005 NBA Playoffs in Miami. Wallace had every right to carry the strap after his Pistons beat the Lakers in five games to win the 2004 NBA Title. The Pistons would go on to beat the Heat but drop the title to the Spurs in the 2005 NBA Finals.
Josh Reddick(Credit: AP)
Josh Reddick of the Oakland Athletics carries a WWE championship belt with him during team photo day Monday, Feb. 18, 2013, in Phoenix.
WWE champion-turned-executive Triple H congratulated Kansas City Royals with this belt message/photo: Congrats to the 2015 @MLB World Series Champions the Kansas City @Royals! #HeadedYourWay #DontGetChampagneOnTheTitle
