105-year-old Frenchman sets cycling record
In a skin-tight yellow and violet jersey, the 105-year-old Frenchman Robert Marchand set a world record in the 105-plus age category — created especially for the tireless veteran — by riding 22.547 kilometers (14.010 miles) in one hour.
French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand, 105, rides in his attempt to set a one-hour track cycling World record in the over-105 age group, at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines race track on January 4, 2017.
French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand, 105, rides during his attemt to set a one-hour track cycling World record in the over-105 age group, at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines race track on January 4, 2017.
French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand, 105 (C) reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547m in the over-105 age group, at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines race track on January 4, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand, 105 (C) reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547m in the over-105 age group, at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines race track on January 4, 2017.
French cycling enthusiast Robert Marchand, aged 105, cycles in a bid to beat his record for distance cycled in one hour at the velodrome of Saint-Quentin En Yvelines, near Paris, France, 04 January 2017.
French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand, 105, prepares to ride in his attemt to set a one-hour track cycling World record in the over-105 age group, at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines race track on January 4, 2017.
French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand, 105, rides in his attemt to set a one-hour track cycling World record in the over-105 age group, at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines race track on January 4, 2017.
French cycling enthusiast Robert Marchand, aged 105, cycles in a bid to beat his record for distance cycled in one hour at the velodrome of Saint-Quentin En Yvelines, near Paris, France, 04 January 2017. Marchand, who already held the record in the 'Masters +100 years old' category established by the International Cycling Union (UCI) for cycling 26,927km in one hour.
ADVERTISEMENT
French cycling enthusiast Robert Marchand, aged 105, cycles in a bid to beat his record for distance cycled in one hour at the velodrome of Saint-Quentin En Yvelines, near Paris, France, 04 January 2017. Marchand, who already held the record in the 'Masters +100 years old' category established by the International Cycling Union (UCI) for cycling 26,927km in one hour.
French centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand, 105 (C) reacts after setting a one-hour track cycling World record at 22.547m in the over-105 age group, at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines race track on January 4, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.