FA Cup: Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Arsenal and Manchester City meet in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The winner faces Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, center, talks to Manchester City's Gael Clichy during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero reacts during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil runs the ball during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's Spanish defender Nacho Monreal (L) vies with Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Jesus Navas during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, left, challenges Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Gael Clichy, right, during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (L) and Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gesture on the touchline during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's Spanish defender Nacho Monreal (R) vies with Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Jesus Navas during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny shoots at goal which was disallowed during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, 2nd right, attempts a shot on goal above Manchester City's Vincent Kompany during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Manchester City's Fernandinho, bottom, is challenged by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny (L) vies with Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (L) vies with Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny, right, shoots at the goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's Gabriel, right, is challenged by Manchester City's Leroy Sane during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, right, is challenged by Manchester City's David Silva during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany (R) vies with Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Manchester City's Fernandinho, top, hits the ball over Arsenal's Olivier Giroud during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, right, talks to Manchester City's Gael Clichy during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (L), Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling and Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka vie during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand looks on during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London on April 23, 2017.
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny, left, fights for the ball with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
