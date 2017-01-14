Arsenal vs. Swansea
Arsenal faces Swansea in a Premier League match on Saturday at Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales.
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, center, hits a shot towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.(Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, left, and Swansea City's Ki Sung-yueng battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.(Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Swansea City's English defender Alfie Mawson (R) vies with Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Arsenal at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GEOFF CADDICK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Arsenal's Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey (L) vies with Swansea City's South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Arsenal at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GEOFF CADDICK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images
epa05716817 Swansea's manager Paul Clement arrives for the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Arsenal FC at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Britain, 14 January 2017. EPA/ALED LLYWELYN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Swansea City's French assistant manager Claude Makelele watches the players warm up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Arsenal at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff CADDICK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images
epa05716816 Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger arrives for the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Arsenal FC at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Britain, 14 January 2017. EPA/ALED LLYWELYN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
epa05716819 Swansea's manager Paul Clement arrives for the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Arsenal FC at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Britain, 14 January 2017. EPA/ALED LLYWELYN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
ADVERTISEMENT
epa05716865 Swansea's assistant manager Claude Makelele arrives for the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Arsenal FC at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Britain, 14 January 2017. EPA/ALED LLYWELYN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Swansea City's French assistant manager Claude Makelele (C) watches the players warm up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Arsenal at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff CADDICK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images
SWANSEA, WALES - JANUARY 14: Richard Buchanan, Performance director (L) and Claude Makelele (R) speak during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and Arsenal at Liberty Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
epa05716820 Swansea's assistant manager Claude Makelele arrives for the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Arsenal FC at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Britain, 14 January 2017. EPA/ALED LLYWELYN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
SWANSEA, WALES - JANUARY 14: Paul Clement, Manager of Swansea City (R) looks on during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Arsenal at Liberty Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.