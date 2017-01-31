Subscribe
    Watford's teammates celebrate after scoring during the English (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein)

    Watford's teammates celebrate after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Arsenal vs. Watford

    Updated
    By

    LONDON — Watford dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes as it secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

    Early strikes from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney gave Watford a deserved 2-0 halftime lead before Alex Iwobi pulled a goal back for Arsenal after the break.

    Watford withstood heavy pressure in the final stages to hold on for its first victory in eight Premier League games and consign Arsenal to a first home defeat since the opening day of the season.

    Watford's Craig Cathcart heads the ball during the
    (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein)

    Watford's Craig Cathcart heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Arsenal's Mesut Ozil stops the ball during the
    (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein)

    Arsenal's Mesut Ozil stops the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates after scoring his
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Hewitt)

    Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

    Watford's French midfielder Younes Kaboul, center, celebrates after
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Watford's French midfielder Younes Kaboul, center, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during an English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

    Olivier Giroud of Arsenal shows dejection after Watford's
    (Credit: Getty Images / Shaun Botterill)

    Olivier Giroud of Arsenal shows dejection after Watford's goal during an English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

    Arsenal's Mesut Oezil, right, reacts after Watford scored
    (Credit: EPA / WILL OLIVER)

    Arsenal's Mesut Oezil, right, reacts after Watford scored against Arsenal during an English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

    Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal receives medical treatment before
    (Credit: Getty Images / Shaun Botterill)

    Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal receives medical treatment before being substituted during an English Premier League soccer match against Watford at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

    Younes Kaboul of Watford scores the opening goal
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Hewitt)

    Younes Kaboul of Watford scores the opening goal during a Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Jan. 31, 2017 in London.

    Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, left, heads the ball during
    (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein)

    Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, left, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Watford's French midfielder Younes Kaboul, center, scores his
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Watford's French midfielder Younes Kaboul, center, scores his team's first goal during an English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

    Watford teammates celebrate after scoring their side's second
    (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein)

    Watford teammates celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny, front, and Watford's goalkeeper Heurelho
    (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein)

    Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny, front, and Watford's goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Watford's Younes Kaboul, center, celebrates after scoring during
    (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein)

    Watford's Younes Kaboul, center, celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Younes Kaboul of Watford celebrates after scoring the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Shaun Botterill)

    Younes Kaboul of Watford celebrates after scoring the opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

    Watford's Younes Kaboul, center, is congratulated by teammates
    (Credit: EPA / WILL OLIVER)

    Watford's Younes Kaboul, center, is congratulated by teammates as he celebrates after scoring against Arsenal during an English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

    Watford's Younes Kaboul, left, scores during the English
    (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein)

    Watford's Younes Kaboul, left, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Arsenal's German defender Shkodran Mustafi, right, vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Arsenal's German defender Shkodran Mustafi, right, vies with Watford's English striker Troy Deeney during an English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

    Watford's French midfielder Younes Kaboul, second from left,
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Watford's French midfielder Younes Kaboul, second from left, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during an English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

    Heurelho Gomes of Watford celebrate his side's goal
    (Credit: Getty Images / Shaun Botterill)

    Heurelho Gomes of Watford celebrate his side's goal during an English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Jan. 31, 2017.

