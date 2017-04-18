Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City Leg 2
Leicester City played Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Atletico Madrid advances on aggregate, 2-1.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, right, scores his sides opening goal against Atletico Madrid during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter final match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, Tuesday April 18, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
epa05913988 Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid, Leicester, United Kingdom, 18 April 2017. EPA/TIM KEETON
epa05913989 Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann (L) in action against Danny Simpson of Leicester during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid, Leicester, United Kingdom, 18 April 2017. EPA/TIM KEETON
epa05914005 Atletico player Stefan Savic (L) vies for the ball with Jamie Vardy (R) of Leicester during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid, Leicester, United Kingdom, 18 April 2017. EPA/TIM KEETON
Leicester's Jamie Vardy, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Leicester's Jamie Vardy, third right 9, turns to run back up the pitch after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
epa05913986 Atletico coach Diego Simeone on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid, Leicester, United Kingdom, 18 April 2017. EPA/TIM KEETON
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, right, walks back up the pitch after Leicester's Jamie Vardy scored during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
epa05914002 Atletico player Saul Niguez (L) in action against Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid, Leicester, United Kingdom, 18 April 2017. EPA/TIM KEETON
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin, right, challenge for the ball during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter final soccer match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Tuesday April 18, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Atletico player Stefan Savic (L) vies for the ball with Jamie Vardy of Leicester during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid, Leicester, United Kingdom, 18 April 2017.
epa05913996 Atletico player Saul Niguez (L) in action against Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid, Leicester, United Kingdom, 18 April 2017. EPA/TIM KEETON
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, center, competes for the ball with Leicester's Daniel Drinkwater, left, and Christian Fuchs during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Leicester's Jamie Vardy, third left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Leicester City's Leonardo Ulloa, left, and Atletico Madrid's Fernandez Gabi battle for the ball during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter final soccer match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Tuesday April 18, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Leicester's Jamie Vardy, center, runs back up the pitch after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
