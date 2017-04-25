Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 54° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoccerSports

    Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Atlético Madrid fell to Villarreal, 1-0, in a La Liga match on Tuesday at Vicente Calderón Stadium in Madrid.

    Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) vies
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

    Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) vies with Villarreal's Argentinian defender Mateo Musacchio during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian striker Angel Correa (R) fights
    (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN)

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian striker Angel Correa (R) fights for the ball with midfielder Samu Castillejo (L) of Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.

    Atletico Madrid's midfielder Gabi (R) fights for the
    (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN)

    Atletico Madrid's midfielder Gabi (R) fights for the ball with defender Jaume Costa (L) of Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Atletico Madrid's Montenegrinian defender Stefan Savic (R) fights
    (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA)

    Atletico Madrid's Montenegrinian defender Stefan Savic (R) fights for the ball with Argentinian defender Mateo Musacchio (L) of Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.

    Atletico Madrid's Montenegrinian defender Stefan Savic (R) fights
    (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA)

    Atletico Madrid's Montenegrinian defender Stefan Savic (R) fights for the ball with striker Adrian Lopez (L) of Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.

    Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) fights for
    (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN)

    Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) fights for the ball with Mexican striker Jonathan dos Santos (R) of Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.

    Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (R) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

    Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (R) vies with Villarreal's defender Alvaro Gonzalez during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian midfielder Angel Correa (R) vies
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian midfielder Angel Correa (R) vies with Villarreal's Argentinian defender Mateo Musacchio during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (R) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

    Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (R) vies with Villarreal's midfielder Jaume Costa during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone sits
    (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN)

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone sits at the bench before the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.

    Villarreal's goalkeeper Andres Fernandez (R) grabs the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

    Villarreal's goalkeeper Andres Fernandez (R) grabs the ball during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.

    Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann sits on
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

    Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann sits on the ground during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.

    Atletico Madrid's supporters cheer up their team against
    (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN)

    Atletico Madrid's supporters cheer up their team against Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian midfielder Angel Correa (R) vies
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian midfielder Angel Correa (R) vies with Villarreal's midfielder Jaume Costa during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.