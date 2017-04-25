Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal
Atlético Madrid fell to Villarreal, 1-0, in a La Liga match on Tuesday at Vicente Calderón Stadium in Madrid.
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) vies with Villarreal's Argentinian defender Mateo Musacchio during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's Argentinian striker Angel Correa (R) fights for the ball with midfielder Samu Castillejo (L) of Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Gabi (R) fights for the ball with defender Jaume Costa (L) of Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Atletico Madrid's Montenegrinian defender Stefan Savic (R) fights for the ball with Argentinian defender Mateo Musacchio (L) of Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.
Atletico Madrid's Montenegrinian defender Stefan Savic (R) fights for the ball with striker Adrian Lopez (L) of Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) fights for the ball with Mexican striker Jonathan dos Santos (R) of Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (R) vies with Villarreal's defender Alvaro Gonzalez during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's Argentinian midfielder Angel Correa (R) vies with Villarreal's Argentinian defender Mateo Musacchio during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (R) vies with Villarreal's midfielder Jaume Costa during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone sits at the bench before the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.
Villarreal's goalkeeper Andres Fernandez (R) grabs the ball during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann sits on the ground during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's supporters cheer up their team against Villarreal during the Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal FC played at Vicente Calderon's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 April 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Atletico Madrid's Argentinian midfielder Angel Correa (R) vies with Villarreal's midfielder Jaume Costa during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on April 25, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.