Champions League: Barcelona vs. Juventus Leg 2

Barcelona and Juventus played to a scoreless draw in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 18, 2017, at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Juventus advanced with a 3-0 lead on aggregate goals.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's head coach Luis Enrique and Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri, left, stand on the sideline during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Juventus's Sami Khedira, left, and Juventus's Alex Sandro, right, look at Barcelona's Luis Suarez, center, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Lionel Messi attemptts a shot at goal past Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini, right, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi stands on the pitch during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAU BARRENA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAU BARRENA) Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAU BARRENA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAU BARRENA) Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado reacts to a referee decision during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's Lionel Messi, front is airborne after being challenged by Juventus's Miralem Pjanic, back, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARCO BERTORELLO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARCO BERTORELLO) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi grimaces during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi takes a kick at goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARCO BERTORELLO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARCO BERTORELLO) Juventus' Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala (L) goes for a header with Barcelona's midfielder Sergio Busquets during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, challenges Juventus's Giorgio Chiellini, left, and Juventus's Leonardo Bonucci, center, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO) Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez gestures on the pitch after being tackled during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 19, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Juventus's Sami Khedira, right, receives a yellow card during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, lands on the pitch after being challenged by Juventus's Miralem Pjanic, left, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen falls inside the goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's Neymar concentrates during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA) (Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA) FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) in action against Miralem Pjanic (L) of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus FC at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 19 April 2017.

(Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA) (Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA) FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) in action against Miralem Pjanic (L) of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus FC at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 19 April 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Lionel Messi, foreground, shoots a free kick during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA) (Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA) FC Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (L) fights for the ball with Gonzalo Higuain (R) of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus FC at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 19 April 2017.

(Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA) (Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA) FC Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu (2-R), next to Catalonian regional government president Carles Puigdemont (2-R), Sports minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo (L) and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli (R) during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus FC at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 19 April 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAU BARRENA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAU BARRENA) Juventus' Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO) Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (R) is tackled by Juventus' German midfielder Sami Khedira during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, challenges Juventus's Miralem Pjanic, left, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Neymar, right, runs with the ball chased by Juventus' Dani Alves during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona supporters cheer on the stands before the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, runs with the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Jordi Alba lies on the pitch during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci, left, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Luis Suarez during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, controls the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri concentrates prior the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's Jordi Alba, right, challenges Juventus's Juan Cuadrado, left, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Juventus' Paulo Dybala, center right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Andres Iniesta during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, right, challenges Juventus's Paulo Dybala, left, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Luis Suarez, left, and Barcelona's Lionel Messi react after a missed chance to score during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique concentrates prior the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain, right, takes a shot past Barcelona's Sergi Roberto, left, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, kicks the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Players of Juventus line up for the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's head coach Luis Enrique watches Barcelona's Luis Suarez theow the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) Players fight challenge for ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Neymar, right, fights for the ball with Juventus' Dani Alves during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Neymar, right, attempts a shot at goal past Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's head coach Luis Enrique and Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri, left, watch the action during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Juventus' Mario Mandzukic, right, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) (Credit: AP / Emilio Morenatti) Barcelona's Jordi Alba vies for the ball with Juventus' Miralem Pjanic, left, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.