    SoccerSports

    +-
    Bayern's Douglas Costa, front center, and scorer Robert (Credit: AP / A3446/_Patrick Seeger)

    Bayern's Douglas Costa, front center, and scorer Robert Lewandowski celebrate their side's first goal during the German soccer Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)

    Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg

    Updated

    Bayern Munich defeated SC Freiburg, 2-1, in a Bundesliga matchup on Friday at Dreisamstadion in Freiburg, Germany.

    Freiburg's Nicolas Hoefler, left, and Bayern's Arturo Vidal,
    (Credit: AP / A3446/_Patrick Seeger)

    Freiburg's Nicolas Hoefler, left, and Bayern's Arturo Vidal, right, challenge for the ball during the German soccer Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)

    Freiburg's Mike Frantz, left, and Bayern's Robert Lewandowski,
    (Credit: AP / A3446/_Patrick Seeger)

    Freiburg's Mike Frantz, left, and Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, challenge for the ball during the German soccer Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's
    (Credit: AP / A3446/_Patrick Seeger)

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the German soccer Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)

    Freiburg's Janik Haberer, right, and Bayern's Douglas Costa,
    (Credit: AP / UliDeck)

    Freiburg's Janik Haberer, right, and Bayern's Douglas Costa, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP)

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring his
    (Credit: AP / A3446/_Patrick Seeger)

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the German soccer Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)

    Freiburg's Janik Haberer celebrates after scoring the opening
    (Credit: AP / A3386/_Uli Deck)

    Freiburg's Janik Haberer celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday 20, 2017. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP)

    Freiburg's Marc Torrejon, right, and Bayern's Thomas Mueller,
    (Credit: AP / A3446/_Patrick Seeger)

    Freiburg's Marc Torrejon, right, and Bayern's Thomas Mueller, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)

    Bayern's Douglas Costa, front center, and scorer Robert
    (Credit: AP / A3446/_Patrick Seeger)

    Bayern's Douglas Costa, front center, and scorer Robert Lewandowski celebrate their side's first goal during the German soccer Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)

    Bayern's Xabi Alonso, right, and Freiburg's Florian Niederlechner,
    (Credit: AP / A3446/_Patrick Seeger)

    Bayern's Xabi Alonso, right, and Freiburg's Florian Niederlechner, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP)

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates after scoring his
    (Credit: AP / A3446/_Patrick Seeger)

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the German soccer Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)

    Freiburg's Janik Haberer, left, scores the opening goal
    (Credit: AP / A3386/_Uli Deck)

    Freiburg's Janik Haberer, left, scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Friday 20, 2017. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP)

