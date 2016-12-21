Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich hosts RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Mats Hummels, foreground, kicks the ball in front of Leipzig's Timo Werner during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Bayern Munich's German defender Mats Hummels in action during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.
The players, fans and officials observe a minute's silence to remember the victims of the Berlin attack during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 21, 2016 in Munich, Germany.
Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben arrives for the warm up prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.
Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, right, and Bayern's Arturo Vidal challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl laughes as he arrives for the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso arrives for the warm up prior the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.
Leipzig's Austrian head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl is pictured prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.
Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is seen prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.
Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, left, and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Bayern Munich's German defender Mats Hummels (L) and Leipzig's forward Timo Werner in action during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.
Players and fans hold a minute of silence for the victims of the Berlin attack prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Leipzig's Austrian head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl (R) chats Bayern Munich's assisten coach Hermann Gerland (L) prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.
