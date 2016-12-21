Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 49° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoccerSports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Bayern Munich's German defender Mats Hummels in action (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GUENTER SCHIFFMANN)

    Bayern Munich's German defender Mats Hummels in action during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig

    Updated

    Bayern Munich hosts RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

    Bayern's Mats Hummels, foreground, kicks the ball in
    (Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader)

    Bayern's Mats Hummels, foreground, kicks the ball in front of Leipzig's Timo Werner during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

    Bayern Munich's German defender Mats Hummels in action
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GUENTER SCHIFFMANN)

    Bayern Munich's German defender Mats Hummels in action during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    The players, fans and officials observe a minute's
    (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Adam Pretty)

    The players, fans and officials observe a minute's silence to remember the victims of the Berlin attack during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 21, 2016 in Munich, Germany.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben arrives for
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE)

    Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben arrives for the warm up prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    The Bayern Muenchen team observe a minute's silence
    (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein)

    The Bayern Muenchen team observe a minute's silence to remember the victims of the Berlin attack during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 21, 2016 in Munich, Germany.

    Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, right, and Bayern's Arturo Vidal
    (Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader)

    Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, right, and Bayern's Arturo Vidal challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

    Bayern Munich's defender Philipp Lahm (L) and Bayern
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE)

    Bayern Munich's defender Philipp Lahm (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso (R) speak prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl laughes as he
    (Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader)

    Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl laughes as he arrives for the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso arrives for
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE)

    Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso arrives for the warm up prior the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    Leipzig's Austrian head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl is pictured
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GUENTER SCHIFFMANN)

    Leipzig's Austrian head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl is pictured prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is seen
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE)

    Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is seen prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, left, and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel
    (Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader)

    Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, left, and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

    Leipzig's Austrian head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl is pictured
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GUENTER SCHIFFMANN)

    Leipzig's Austrian head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl is pictured prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Bayern Munich's German defender Mats Hummels (L) and
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GUENTER SCHIFFMANN)

    Bayern Munich's German defender Mats Hummels (L) and Leipzig's forward Timo Werner in action during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    Players and fans hold a minute of silence
    (Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader)

    Players and fans hold a minute of silence for the victims of the Berlin attack prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

    Leipzig's Austrian head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl (R) chats
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GUENTER SCHIFFMANN)

    Leipzig's Austrian head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl (R) chats Bayern Munich's assisten coach Hermann Gerland (L) prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    Bayern Munich's defender Philipp Lahm (L) and Bayern
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE)

    Bayern Munich's defender Philipp Lahm (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso (R) speak prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, on December 21, 2016.

    The Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig team observe
    (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein)

    The Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig team observe a minute's silence to remember the victims of the Berlin attack during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 21, 2016 in Munich, Germany.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.