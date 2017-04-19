Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco Leg 2
Borussia Dortmund fell to Monaco 3-1, in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 18, 2017, at Stade Louis II in Monaco. Monaco advances on aggregate, 6-3.
Monaco's Radamel Falcao, right, celebrates his team's second goal with Monaco's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Radamel Falcao, center, jumps after scoring his team's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko escapes a Dortmund player during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dortmund's Marco Reus, right, grimaces as he is tackled by Monaco's Joao Moutinho during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco players celebrate Kylian Mbappe's team opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco players celebrate Radamel Falcao's goal with Monaco's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa, front, dribbles Monaco's Bernardo Silva4during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Radamel Falcao, left, jumps after scoring his team's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang controls the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Dortmund's Marco Reus, center, runs, after scoring his team opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco team poses before the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Dortmund's Marc Bartra, center, sits on the bench before the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Benjamin Mendy, left, shoot ahead of Dortmund's Erik Durm during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dortmund's supporters react before the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after scoring his team opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Radamel Falcao reacts after scoring his team's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Radamel Falcao, center below, heads the ball to score the team's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Dortmund's supporters wave giant flags before the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Radamel Falcao, center, jumps after scoring his team's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, second left, scores the openig goal as Dortmund's goalkeeper Roman Buerki, center, looks on during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Dortmund players thumb up after teammate Marco Reus scored his team opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel, left, watches Dortmund's Erik Durm dribbling Monaco's Thomas Lemar during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Prince Albert II of Monaco applauds during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Radamel Falcao, below, heads the ball to score the team's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, second left, runs after scoring his team opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Dortmund's Nuri Sahin, left, and Monaco's Joao Moutinho vie for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Radamel Falcao heads the ball to score the team's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Dortmund team poses before the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko, left, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Nuri Sahin during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.