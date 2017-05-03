Champions League semifinals: Juventus vs. Monaco
An intriguing battle lies in store between arguably the best attack in Europe and its toughest central defense when Monaco faces Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. Coach Leonardo Jardim’s Monaco side has 146 goals so far in a thrilling season. But it has not yet faced a central defense like uncompromising Juventus pair Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.
Monaco's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao warms up prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Juventus at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Monaco's Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic fights for the ball during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Juventus at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Juventus' Andrea Barzagli, left, challenges for the ball with Monaco's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Monaco and Juventus at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Juventus supporters cheer prior to a Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Monaco and Juventus at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Charlene, Princess of Monaco, attend the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match between Monaco and Juventus at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim looks on at the start of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Juventus at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Juventus defender from Italy Leonardo Bonucci fights for the ball against Monaco's French defender Djibril Sidibe during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci, left, challenges for the ball with Monaco's Djibril Sidibe during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Monaco and Juventus at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Monaco's Brazilian defender Fabinho, left, and Monaco's French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko warm up prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Juventus at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe speaks with teammates prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Juventus at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe, right, listens to Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Juventus at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Monaco's French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, left, speaks with Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Juventus at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe walks the pitch teammates prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Juventus at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe smiles at teammates prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Juventus at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
A picture shows the UEFA Champions League trophy ahead of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match between Monaco and Juventus at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe, left, listens to Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match against Juventus at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
The UEFA Champions League trophy ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match Monaco vs Juventus at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017.
