Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 56° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoccerSports

    Champions League: Juventus vs. Monaco

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Juventus takes on Monaco in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday at Juventus Stadium. Juventus leads 2-0 on aggregate.

    Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, right, and Juventus defender
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MIGUEL MEDINA)

    Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, right, and Juventus defender from Switzerland Stephan Lichtsteiner chat with Monaco's Moroccan midfielder Nabil Dirar before the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match on May 9, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

    Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, right, and Juventus defender
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MIGUEL MEDINA)

    Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, right, and Juventus defender from Switzerland Stephan Lichtsteiner chat with Monaco's Moroccan midfielder Nabil Dirar before the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match on May 9, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

    A picture shows the logo of the Juventus
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MIGUEL MEDINA)

    A picture shows the logo of the Juventus football club before the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match against Monaco, on May 9, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.