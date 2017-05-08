Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
Chelsea defeated Middlesbrough, 3-0, in an English Premier League match on Monday at Stamford Bridge in London.
Dejected Middlesborough players after conceding the 3-0 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Middlesborough FC at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 08 May 2017.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Middlesborough FC at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 08 May 2017.
Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte gestures during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (L) gives the thumbs up to his player Diego Costa (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Middlesborough FC at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 08 May 2017.
Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte (L) celebrates Chelsea's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.
Chelsea's English defender John Terry (L) warms up by a banner supporting him during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.
Chelsea's Pedro, top, competes for the ball with Middlesbrough's Calum Chambers, hidden, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, May 8, 2017.
Chelsea's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chelsea's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) passes the ball by Middlesbrough's Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.
Chelsea's Diego Costa, right, competes for the ball with Middlesbrough's Calum Chambers during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, May 8, 2017.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard falls after a tackle with Middlesbrough's Fabio Da Silva during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, May 8, 2017.
Middlesbrough's English midfielder Adam Forshaw (L) jumps for a header with Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.
Chelsea's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chelsea's Eden Hazard (L) vies for the ball with Middlesborough's Adam Clayton (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Middlesborough FC at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 08 May 2017.
Chelsea's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.
Chelsea's Diego Costa, centre, gets up after getting injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, May 8, 2017.
Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (C) is tackled by Middlesbrough's Brazilian defender Fabio (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.
Chelsea's Diego Costa lies in the goal after a missed opportunity during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, May 8, 2017.
Middlesbrough's English head coach Steve Agnew gestures during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017.
Chelsea's Diego Costa holds his leg during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, May 8, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.