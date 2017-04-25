Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 54° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoccerSports

    Premier League: Chelsea vs. Southampton

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Chelsea takes on Southampton in a Premier League match Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring the opening goal
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard scores the opening goal during
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard, right, hugs Chelsea's Diego Costa
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard, right, hugs Chelsea's Diego Costa as he celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa passes the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JUSTIN TALLIS)

    Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa passes the ball during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, right, competes for the ball
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, right, competes for the ball with Southampton's Dusan Tadic during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    Southampton players celebrate the goal of Southampton's Oriol
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Southampton players celebrate the goal of Southampton's Oriol Romeu during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill celebrates with Chelsea's
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill celebrates with Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz, left, after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard, left, celebrates with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard, left, celebrates with Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa, right, after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    Southampton's Sepanish midfielder Oriol Romeu, center, celebrates with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JUSTIN TALLIS)

    Southampton's Sepanish midfielder Oriol Romeu, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard scores the opening goal ahead
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard scores the opening goal ahead of Southampton's Oriol Romeu during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Gary Cahill, second left, scores a goal
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Chelsea's Gary Cahill, second left, scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard, right, vies for the ball
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard, right, vies for the ball with Southampton's Oriol Romeu during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Chelsea's Gary Cahill, right, celebrates scoring a goal
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Chelsea's Gary Cahill, right, celebrates scoring a goal with Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas, and Chelsea's Victor Moses, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    Southampton's Oriol Romeu, second right, scores a goal
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Southampton's Oriol Romeu, second right, scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    Southampton's English midfielder James Ward-Prowse, right, sees his
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Southampton's English midfielder James Ward-Prowse, right, sees his free kick deflect off the Chelsea wall during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    Southampton's Japanese defender Maya Yoshida, left, dives in
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Southampton's Japanese defender Maya Yoshida, left, dives in to try to block a shot by Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, right, vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, right, vies with Southampton's Serbian midfielder Dusan Tadic during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Gary Cahill, right, celebrates scoring a goal
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Chelsea's Gary Cahill, right, celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Nigerian midfielder Victor Moses, left, vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Chelsea's Nigerian midfielder Victor Moses, left, vies with Southampton's English defender Ryan Bertrand during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    Chelsea's Nigerian midfielder Victor Moses, left, vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Chelsea's Nigerian midfielder Victor Moses, left, vies with Southampton's English defender Ryan Bertrand during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.

    Southampton players huddle together ahead of the English
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Southampton players huddle together ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.