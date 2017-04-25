Premier League: Chelsea vs. Southampton
Chelsea takes on Southampton in a Premier League match Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard, right, hugs Chelsea's Diego Costa as he celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa passes the ball during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, right, competes for the ball with Southampton's Dusan Tadic during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Southampton players celebrate the goal of Southampton's Oriol Romeu during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill celebrates with Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz, left, after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard, left, celebrates with Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa, right, after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
Southampton's Sepanish midfielder Oriol Romeu, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard scores the opening goal ahead of Southampton's Oriol Romeu during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Gary Cahill, second left, scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard, right, vies for the ball with Southampton's Oriol Romeu during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chelsea's Gary Cahill, right, celebrates scoring a goal with Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas, and Chelsea's Victor Moses, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Southampton's Oriol Romeu, second right, scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Southampton's English midfielder James Ward-Prowse, right, sees his free kick deflect off the Chelsea wall during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
Southampton's Japanese defender Maya Yoshida, left, dives in to try to block a shot by Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, right, vies with Southampton's Serbian midfielder Dusan Tadic during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Gary Cahill, right, celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's English defender Gary Cahill celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Nigerian midfielder Victor Moses, left, vies with Southampton's English defender Ryan Bertrand during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
Chelsea's Nigerian midfielder Victor Moses, left, vies with Southampton's English defender Ryan Bertrand during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on April 25, 2017.
Southampton players huddle together ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.