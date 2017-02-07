Copa Del Rey: FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
FC Barcelona played Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinals on Tuesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona advances on aggregate, 3-2.
A supporter is blocked by a security employee as he tries to reach Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (2ndL) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
A supporter is blocked by a security employee as he tries to reach Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
FC Barcelona's Turkish midfielder Arda Turan reacts during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez reacts on the pitch after a rough tackle during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENAPAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images
Atletico Madrid's French forward Kevin Gameiro (R) misses to score on a penalty kickduring the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENAPAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Luis Suarez leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (L) tackles Atletico Madrid's French forward Kevin Gameiro during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
A supporter is blocked by a security employee as he tries to reach Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Referee Gil Manzano, center left, shows a red card to Barcelona's Luis Suarez, center, during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is fouled by Atletico's Filipe Luis, right, during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's players celebrate after scoring during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone reacts during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Luis Suarez challenges Atletico's Filipe Luis, left, and Lucas Hernandez, right, during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) eyes the ball during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone reacts during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) kicks the ball during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENAPAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez (R) vies with Atletico Madrid's defender Juanfran during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017.
Atletico's Diego Godin, center left, jumps for the ball with Barcelona's Gerard Pique, center right, during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez (front) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA
FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L) in action against Atletico Madrid's midfielder Koke Resureccion (R) during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU
FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Atletico Madrid players (back to front) goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya, midfielder Saul Niguez, Montenegrin Stefan Savic and Belgian midfielder Yannick Carrasco react during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ
FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, runs with the ball during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Atletico Madrid's Belgian midfielder Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (L) in action against FC Barcelona's Denis Suarez (C) during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, runs with the ball during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Andre Gomes runs with the ball away from Atletico's Antoine Griezmann, left, during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's players celebrate after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic looks on during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENAPAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) in action against FC Barcelona's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes (R) during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU
