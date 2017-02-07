Subscribe
    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017.

    Copa Del Rey: FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid

    Updated

    FC Barcelona played Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinals on Tuesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona advances on aggregate, 3-2.

    A supporter is blocked by a security employee
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    A supporter is blocked by a security employee as he tries to reach Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (2ndL) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    A supporter is blocked by a security employee
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    A supporter is blocked by a security employee as he tries to reach Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    FC Barcelona's Turkish midfielder Arda Turan reacts during
    (Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA)

    FC Barcelona's Turkish midfielder Arda Turan reacts during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez reacts on the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAU BARRENA)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez reacts on the pitch after a rough tackle during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENAPAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images

    Atletico Madrid's French forward Kevin Gameiro (R) misses
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAU BARRENA)

    Atletico Madrid's French forward Kevin Gameiro (R) misses to score on a penalty kickduring the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENAPAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Luis Suarez leaves the pitch after being
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Luis Suarez leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (L) tackles Atletico Madrid's
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (L) tackles Atletico Madrid's French forward Kevin Gameiro during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

    A supporter is blocked by a security employee
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    A supporter is blocked by a security employee as he tries to reach Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Referee Gil Manzano, center left, shows a red
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Referee Gil Manzano, center left, shows a red card to Barcelona's Luis Suarez, center, during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi is fouled by Atletico's Filipe
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi is fouled by Atletico's Filipe Luis, right, during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's players celebrate after scoring during the Spanish
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's players celebrate after scoring during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone reacts
    (Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA)

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone reacts during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Luis Suarez challenges Atletico's Filipe Luis, left,
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Luis Suarez challenges Atletico's Filipe Luis, left, and Lucas Hernandez, right, during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) eyes the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) eyes the ball during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone reacts
    (Credit: EPA / ALBERTO ESTEVEZ)

    Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone reacts during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez celebrates after
    (Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA)

    FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) kicks the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAU BARRENA)

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) kicks the ball during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENAPAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez (R) vies with Atletico
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez (R) vies with Atletico Madrid's defender Juanfran during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017.

    Atletico's Diego Godin, center left, jumps for the
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Atletico's Diego Godin, center left, jumps for the ball with Barcelona's Gerard Pique, center right, during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez (front) celebrates
    (Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA)

    FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez (front) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

    FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L) in
    (Credit: EPA / ANDREU DALMAU)

    FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L) in action against Atletico Madrid's midfielder Koke Resureccion (R) during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU

    FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez celebrates after
    (Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA)

    FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

    Atletico Madrid players (back to front) goalkeeper Miguel
    (Credit: EPA / ALBERTO ESTEVEZ)

    Atletico Madrid players (back to front) goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya, midfielder Saul Niguez, Montenegrin Stefan Savic and Belgian midfielder Yannick Carrasco react during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

    FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez celebrates after
    (Credit: EPA / ALEJANDRO GARCIA)

    FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, runs with the ball
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, runs with the ball during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Atletico Madrid's Belgian midfielder Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (L) in
    (Credit: EPA / ANDREU DALMAU)

    Atletico Madrid's Belgian midfielder Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (L) in action against FC Barcelona's Denis Suarez (C) during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, runs with the ball
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, runs with the ball during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Andre Gomes runs with the ball away
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Andre Gomes runs with the ball away from Atletico's Antoine Griezmann, left, during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's players celebrate after scoring the opener during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOSEP LAGO)

    Barcelona's players celebrate after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LagoJOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic looks on during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAU BARRENA)

    Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic looks on during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENAPAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images

    Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) in action
    (Credit: EPA / ANDREU DALMAU)

    Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) in action against FC Barcelona's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes (R) during the Spanish King's Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 07 February 2017. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU

