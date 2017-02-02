The Cosmos are leaving Hofstra and will play their home games in Brooklyn, the team announced Thursday.

The Cosmos will play 16 regular-season games at MCU Park, home of the Mets’ short-season minor league affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones.

The team had played at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium since its return to the NASL in 2013. They played a regular-season game at MCU Park in May 2015 and a semifinal playoff game in November 2015.

“When I took control of the club on January 10th, our immediate priorities were to stabilize the NASL, re-hire the Cosmos front office personnel and coaching staff, rebuild our team roster and relocate to a fan friendly venue within the five boroughs,” Cosmos chairman Rocco B. Commisso said in a statement. “In less than a month, we have achieved those objectives, including re-signing many of the starters from our 2016 Championship Team.

“With our move to MCU Park in Brooklyn, we are not only able to offer fans easy access to a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, but we are also reconnecting the club to its original New York City roots. Adding the excitement of Cosmos games to Coney Island’s already vibrant atmosphere will be a win-win for our club and soccer enthusiasts throughout the metropolitan area.”

This is not the first time the Cosmos will call a baseball stadium home. The first iteration of the club played at Yankee Stadium during its inaugural season in 1971 and then again in 1976.

“We are thrilled to showcase MCU Park as a multi-purpose venue and welcome the Cosmos, a storied franchise in American soccer history,” Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. “All New York area soccer fans will enjoy watching the Cosmos make their mark in Brooklyn.”

Added New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio: “With the Cosmos coming to Brooklyn, we’re adding a world class franchise to New York City’s proud soccer tradition. We couldn’t be more proud to welcome the New York Cosmos to the five boroughs.”