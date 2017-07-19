HARRISON, N.J. — Daniel Royer scored twice in a minute span late in the Red Bulls’ 5-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.
Royer scored in the 90th and 91st minutes. He has seven goals this season.
The five goals are the most the Red Bulls (9-8-2) have scored this season and the most the Earthquakes (7-8-5) have allowed. The Red Bulls won two in a row for the first time since a three-game streak in April.
Sean Davis opened the scoring for New York in the 38th minute.
Sacha Kljestan scored in the 73rd minute, scooping up a ricochet from Earthquakes forward Simon Dawkins in front of the net and powering it through. Kljestan also had a pair of assists.
Felipe made it 3-0 in the 75th, and Valeri Kazaishvili struck for San Jose in the 88th.
