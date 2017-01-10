EFL Cup: Manchester United vs. Hull City

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Hull City's Norwegian striker Adama Diomande (L) vies with Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Hull City's Norwegian midfielder Markus Henriksen reacts after being fouled by Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Hull manager Marco Silva gestures to his players during the English League Cup, Semi Final First Leg, match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (4L) arrives on the pitch ahead of the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Hull City's Markus Henriksen, his arm in a makeshift sling is escorted off the pitch after being injured during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho arrives on the pitch ahead of the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Antonio Valencia, left vies for the ball with Hull City's Josh Tymon during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney jumps to control the ball during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Hull City's English defender Harry Maguire (L) slides in to tackle Manchester United's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. Maguire received a yellow card for the challenge. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Hull City's Norwegian midfielder Markus Henriksen (C) reacts after being fouled by Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney shoots but fails to score during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Hull manager Marco Silva walks from the pitch at half time during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Phil Jones, left, attempts to tackle Hull City's Harry Maguire during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Hull's manager walks from the pitch at half time during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Hull City's English midfielder Tom Huddlestone (L) clears the ball from the path of Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (L) greets Hull City's Portuguese head coach Marco Silva during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Antonio Valencia, right, takes the ball past Hull City's Josh Tymon during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) A general view of the outside of the main entrance to Old Trafford home of Manchester United ahead of the English League Cup, Semi Final First Leg, match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Matteo Darmian, left, attempts to tackle Hull City's Harry Maguire during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (R) remonstrate with English referee Kevin Friend at the end of the first-half during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) vies with Hull City's English midfielder Ryan Mason during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Hull City's Markus Henriksen, centre walks past Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho, right, as he goes after being injured during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's goalkeeper Joel Pereira holds out the ball as he warms up prior to the start of the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) reacts after being tackled by Hull City's English defender Harry Maguire during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. Maguire received a yellow card for the challenge. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Hull City's Josh Tymon, centre bring the ball forward during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Hull City's Markus Henriksen lies on the ground after being injured during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Paul Pogba, left looks down on Hull City's Adama Diomande after a tackle during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, second right, watches his shot on goal go just wide of the post during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney reacts during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Antonio Valencia, left, is out jumped for the ball by Hull City's Josh Tymon during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney controls the ball during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left evades the tackle of Hull City's Sam Clucas during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (R) remonstrate with English referee Kevin Friend at the end of the first-half during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Wayne Rooney warns up prior to the start of the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea warms up prior to the start of the the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left controls the ball as Hull City's Andrew Robertson goes to block during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho walks from the pitch at half time during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan shoots but fails to score during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Hull City's English defender Harry Maguire (L) slides in to tackle Manchester United's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. Maguire received a yellow card for the challenge. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (L) vies with Hull City's Scottish midfielder Robert Snodgrass during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (C) vies with Hull City's Scottish midfielder Robert Snodgrass (L) and Hull City's English defender Harry Maguire during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images