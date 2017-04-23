El Clásico: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
Real Madrid hosts FC Barcelona in the second El Clásico matchup of the 2017 La Liga season on Sunday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi runs with a dressing on his mouth after being hit during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's doctor looks at Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) after being hit on the mouth during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with his teammates Andres Iniesta and Jordi Alba, after scoring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (L) celebrates a goal beside Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale shoots during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Casemiro (C) celebrates a goal with teammates during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid players celebrate a goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Liga Primera Division 33rd round match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 23 April 2017.
Real Madrid's midfielder Gareth Bale (back) vies for the ball with FC Barcelona's defender Jordi Alba during the Liga Primera Division 33rd round match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 23 April 2017.
FC Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (C) vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Welsh midfielder Gareth Bale during the Liga Primera Division 33rd round match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 23 April 2017.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi is attended on the field after being hit by Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks on during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) vies with Barcelona's French defender Samuel Umtiti during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) vies with Barcelona's defender Jordi Alba during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema stretches to connect to a high ball in front of Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid fans unfold a big banner on the stands before the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, left, challenges for the ball with RReal Madrid's Casemiro during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, right, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale holds the ball during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's midfielder Andres Iniesta (R) vies with Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (L) and Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (back) vies with Barcelona's French defender Samuel Umtiti during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's head coach Luis Enrique, left, is flanked by Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane prior to the start of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shoots a ball as he warms up before the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez shoots the ball as he warms up before the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
(L-R) Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema, Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale, Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos and Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric warm up before the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi warms up before the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale warms up before the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's midfielder Isco warms up before the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) and Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez walk on the field before the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique warms up before the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017.
