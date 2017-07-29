Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 69° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoccerSports

    El Clásico: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

    By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com July 29, 2017 10:14 PM

    FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid, 3-2, in one of soccer's biggest rivalries during the 2017 International Champions Cup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, July 29.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK